The 7 best grill cleaners to ensure you BBQ is safe for cooking

Food prep and cooking meals continue to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find is taking place at Walmart today, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven for just $99. That’s a massive savings of $100, and more than 50% off the regular price, as it usually costs $199. Free shipping is included with this Chefman air fryer, and in many areas you can have it on your doorstep as soon as tomorrow.

