Springfield, MO

Photos: Missouri girls soccer state championship games

By Buck Ringgold
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOCHC_0g2hNQ6S00

Photos by Sophia Scheller

Four high school girls soccer teams were crowned state champions when Missouri conducted its title games Saturday.

In Class 1, Whitfield posted a 3-0 win against St. Pius X. In Class 2, MICDS defeated Orchard Farm, 2-1, in overtime.

The Class 3 girls champion was Ft. Zumwalt South, which picked up a 5-3 win against Glendale. Then in the Class 4 title game, St. Dominic prevailed against Nerinx Hall, 3-1, in penalty kicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atg2R_0g2hNQ6S00
