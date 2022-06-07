Photos: Missouri girls soccer state championship games
Photos by Sophia Scheller
Four high school girls soccer teams were crowned state champions when Missouri conducted its title games Saturday.
In Class 1, Whitfield posted a 3-0 win against St. Pius X. In Class 2, MICDS defeated Orchard Farm, 2-1, in overtime.
The Class 3 girls champion was Ft. Zumwalt South, which picked up a 5-3 win against Glendale. Then in the Class 4 title game, St. Dominic prevailed against Nerinx Hall, 3-1, in penalty kicks.View the 301 images of this gallery on the original article
Comments / 0