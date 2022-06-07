ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

49ers fielding deep, experienced team this summer

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiHzH_0g2hNIHs00
Nettleton's Davis Oswalt, who's now on the baseball roster at Northeast Mississippi CC, had an outstanding season last summer for the Tupelo 49ers. Melissa Meador | Monroe Journal

As usual, the Tupelo 49ers have a loaded roster. They also have something even more important: World Series experience.

The 49ers reached the American Legion World Series last summer for the first time in 10 years and got all the way to the semifinal round. More than half of this year’s 18-man roster was a part of that team.

“I don’t think there’s anything better than experience when you’re going into a season like this,” coach McKinley Holland said. “More than anything, just knowing what it’s like when you get there. It’s not just the World Series, but the regional was harder than the World Series.”

Tupelo, which went 31-5 last year, opens the new season today against Baldwyn. The teams will play a doubleheader at Northeast Mississippi CC starting at 5 p.m.

At least a dozen of Tupelo’s players could contribute on the mound. J.W. Armistead (Mooreville), Ben Davis (Booneville) and Davis Oswalt (Northeast) are among the returning arms.

Oswalt was 7-0 last year with a 1.01 ERA; Davis was 6-1 with a 2.13 ERA; and Armistead was 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA.

“Last year I don’t think we had the same velo and everything that we have this year,” said Armistead, who was recently named the Division 1-4A Player of the Year. “Last year we had Cade (Davis), who was our dominant No. 1. And I feel like anybody can be that guy this year.”

As good as the pitching staff could be, Tupelo’s greatest strength might be behind the plate. Four or five players will be in the mix at catcher, including Matthew Roncalli (Saltillo), Stone Collier (Itawamba AHS) and Armistead.

“Catcher is the one position I feel really, really comfortable with,” Holland said. “I don’t have any issue putting any of the guys we have back there, even ones that haven’t caught in a while.”

Collier will be valuable at the plate, too – he hit .440 last year. Noah Foster (Northeast) is the top returning hitter with a .486 average.

In its pursuit of another World Series trip, Tupelo will face a slightly tougher road due to there being a few more Legion teams in the state this season. The 49ers will also play tournaments in Troy, Alabama, and Columbia, Tennessee.

Last year’s experience will certainly help Tupelo navigate its schedule, but Armistead also believes having so many returning players will help.

“We’re all really good friends, and that chemistry helps a lot,” he said. “I think we have a lot more potential than last year. I think we can definitely make another run at it.”

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Starkville native named interim head coach at Blue Mountain College

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville native has been named the interim head coach of the men’s soccer program at Blue Mountain College. John Morgan replaces Caryl Vogel who recently accepted the head coaching job at Itawamba Community College. Morgan previously coached in Texas and most recently at...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo softball coach named head coach at New Albany High School

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Katie Jenkins is the new head softball coach at New Albany High School. She has 12 years of coaching experience. She formerly coached at Tupelo High School, Lafayette High School and Hernando High School. The former college softball player holds degrees from Belhaven College and...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wcbi.com

The Mississippi Governor’s School has returned to MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – High School students from across Mississippi are getting a taste of the college experience. After a 2 year hiatus, The Mississippi Governor’s School has returned to the campus of Mississippi University for Women. Governor’s School is a 2-week residential honors program that offers a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Mississippi Physician Creates Original Healthy Coffee Company

Fresh, healthy, specialty coffee probably doesn’t come to mind when you think of Mississippi. Magnolias, The Blues, and great BBQ? Absolutely! However, a Starkville doctor is trying to add healthy coffee to the list of things Mississippi is known for, and it starts with knowledge. “I’m a physician, so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Booneville, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Mooreville, MS
State
Tennessee State
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Baldwyn, MS
State
Alabama State
City
Saltillo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Sports
WREG

Employee shot at Oxford dog daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot near a dog daycare and spa in Oxford, Mississippi on Wednesday morning. Oxford police say a person has injuries that are not life-threatening after a shooting at Delta Dog on University Avenue. Two people have been placed in custody but n According to the Oxford Police Department, a […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Family of missing Bruce man seeking location of loved one

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of a Bruce man continues to ask the public for help locating their missing loved one. Cruz Thompson was reported missing three weeks ago, according to his family. As of now, there’s been no new updates. He would be driving a maroon Cadillac...
BRUCE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Winchester Ammunition in Oxford, Mississippi Receives $51M Department of Defense Contract Addition

Winchester Ammunition awarded $51.8 million modification to existing U.S. Department of Defense contract. Winchester Ammunition has been awarded a $51.8 million modification to an existing contract for manufacturing 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, and .50-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense. The ammunition produced under this contract is manufactured at Winchester’s center-fire ammo facility in Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

Mississippi COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations. "I'm seeing several cases per week of people calling in saying, 'Hey, I just tested positive,'" Dr. Mark Horne said. Data posted on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website shows an upward trend...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Troy
WJTV 12

4 arrested for prescription fraud after chase in North Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies were involved in a chase on Monday across Northeast Mississippi that ended in the arrest of four suspects. According to investigators, the suspects were wanted for presenting fraudulent prescriptions allegedly written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee. Sara Wells, Walter […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus gets ready to celebrate 25 years of Juneteenth

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a celebration of freedom; for the second year, Juneteenth is being recognized as a national holiday. Organizers of festivities in Columbus have been celebrating Juneteenth long before it became an official holiday. Lowndes County supervisor Leroy Brooks has helped organize the Juneteenth celebration in Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

Mississippi has wasted more than 400,000 doses of the COVID vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has wasted more than 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, as of May 20, 2022, Mississippi had 456,952 doses wasted, or around 15% of the state’s total. “This includes doses expired, spilled, dropped, or unused doses in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
localmemphis.com

Drivers get ready to go around and around in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss — Officials in Tate County, Mississippi, are working to improve infrastructure in the area. They're getting two new roundabouts on Main Street in Senatobia paid for by the state. ABC24 Photojournalist Sheila Whaley spoke with the mayor of Senatobia and the director of the Economic Development Foundation...
SENATOBIA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wtva.com

Toddler reportedly fell from vehicle along highway in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler was taken to the hospital after she reportedly fell from a vehicle in Starkville. The incident was reported Monday at noon on Highway 25, Starkville Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said. The 3-year-old girl reportedly fell from a vehicle traveling along the highway. No more...
wtva.com

City of Louisville now under a curfew

LOUISVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- Folks in Louisville will have to be in their homes at night for now. Police Chief Sean Holidness says it's in an effort to reduce crime in the city. He says, since the weekend, the city has had a drive-by shooting where three cars were hit, two stolen vehicles, two guns taken off of juveniles and at least five car burglaries.
LOUISVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Missing Grenada woman found safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert is active for a missing Grenada woman. Maggie Forrest McNeal, 85, was last seen on Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Poplar Street. She was walking in an unknown direction in Grenada County. She was wearing a...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old from Tupelo found alive and okay

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 9-year-old girl is missing in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, Shalisia Fountain has not been seen since approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. She was last seen near Canal and East Main streets. She was last seen wearing a tan jumpsuit...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Curfew in effect in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Louisville is now under a nightly curfew. Mayor Will Hill, under the advisement of the administration of the Louisville Police Department, has. determined that due to recent gun violence and property crimes, a state of emergency exists in the city. As a...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi woman arrested after she rams car traveling at high rate of speed in attempt to run vehicle off road

A Mississippi woman was arrested after she reportedly used her car to ram another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in an attempt to run it off the road. Tupelo Police posted on social media that Shameka Frost, 26, of Oxford, has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and will likely face additional aggravated assault charges in connection with the incident which happened on May 29 at approximately noon on McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
11K+
Followers
297
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy