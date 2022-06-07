49ers fielding deep, experienced team this summer

Nettleton's Davis Oswalt, who's now on the baseball roster at Northeast Mississippi CC, had an outstanding season last summer for the Tupelo 49ers. Melissa Meador | Monroe Journal

As usual, the Tupelo 49ers have a loaded roster. They also have something even more important: World Series experience.

The 49ers reached the American Legion World Series last summer for the first time in 10 years and got all the way to the semifinal round. More than half of this year’s 18-man roster was a part of that team.

“I don’t think there’s anything better than experience when you’re going into a season like this,” coach McKinley Holland said. “More than anything, just knowing what it’s like when you get there. It’s not just the World Series, but the regional was harder than the World Series.”

Tupelo, which went 31-5 last year, opens the new season today against Baldwyn. The teams will play a doubleheader at Northeast Mississippi CC starting at 5 p.m.

At least a dozen of Tupelo’s players could contribute on the mound. J.W. Armistead (Mooreville), Ben Davis (Booneville) and Davis Oswalt (Northeast) are among the returning arms.

Oswalt was 7-0 last year with a 1.01 ERA; Davis was 6-1 with a 2.13 ERA; and Armistead was 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA.

“Last year I don’t think we had the same velo and everything that we have this year,” said Armistead, who was recently named the Division 1-4A Player of the Year. “Last year we had Cade (Davis), who was our dominant No. 1. And I feel like anybody can be that guy this year.”

As good as the pitching staff could be, Tupelo’s greatest strength might be behind the plate. Four or five players will be in the mix at catcher, including Matthew Roncalli (Saltillo), Stone Collier (Itawamba AHS) and Armistead.

“Catcher is the one position I feel really, really comfortable with,” Holland said. “I don’t have any issue putting any of the guys we have back there, even ones that haven’t caught in a while.”

Collier will be valuable at the plate, too – he hit .440 last year. Noah Foster (Northeast) is the top returning hitter with a .486 average.

In its pursuit of another World Series trip, Tupelo will face a slightly tougher road due to there being a few more Legion teams in the state this season. The 49ers will also play tournaments in Troy, Alabama, and Columbia, Tennessee.

Last year’s experience will certainly help Tupelo navigate its schedule, but Armistead also believes having so many returning players will help.

“We’re all really good friends, and that chemistry helps a lot,” he said. “I think we have a lot more potential than last year. I think we can definitely make another run at it.”