ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

BZA denies plan to build storage buildings

By MARTHA ANDRUS • communitynews@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 2 days ago

MURRAY - The Murray City Board of Zoning Adjustments voted 4-2 at a special called meeting Friday to deny a conditional use permit request from Matt Jennings to build two storage facilities in a B-4 medium density business district at Kingdom Court, east of the intersection of KY 94W and Robertson...

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Bridge near Metropolis to be replaced

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A bridge near Metropolis will be replaced. According to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission, it was granted approval on May 12 for a stipulated agreement requiring the Massac County Highway Department to reconstruct the bridge that carries Country Club Road over the Illinois Central Railroad Company’s track.
METROPOLIS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Will the Calvert City Drive-In open?

Calvert Drive-In yet to open, city offers free movie night in the meantime. Calvert Drive-In normally opens for the season in April. With no opening date announced, moviegoers are asking if or when it'll open. The future is unsure, but Calvert City is giving a free alternative in the meantime.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Businesses open in Mayfield

As Mayfield continues down long road of tornado recovery, new businesses open in the city. The owners of Simplicity Boutique & Salon say they are deeply committed to the rebuilding process. Their family has lived in Mayfield for their entire lives, and they don't have any plans of leaving anytime soon.
MAYFIELD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray, KY
Government
City
Murray, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wevv.com

Meeting scheduled to discuss plans for KY 2533 in Muhlenberg County

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has called for a special meeting on June 20th to discuss a state highway in Muhlenberg County. An open house will take place on Monday, June 20th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville from 5PM to 7PM on the plans for KY 2533 between KY 189 and KY 181 in the county.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Clearing The Way For New Restaurant In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–The lot in which the former KN Rootbeer drive-thru on Tyson Avenue was located was cleared over the weekend to make way for construction of a new restaurant. Property Owner Jay Sukhadia told RadioNWTN he’s clearing the site “to get it ready for construction. I’m still unsure of what’s going to be there, I am wanting to put a restaurant, not sure if it’s going to be fast food or dine in.” Sukhadia said he has been researching different restaurants and seeking out which ones want to come to Paris. “Unfortunately, a lot of the chains want to be on Mineral Wells, due to high traffic volume. But, I’m still devoted to installing a affordable restaurant so families can go out without breaking the bank, so to speak.” Sukhadia owns Fuel Pro and Patriot Express and also plans to open a truck stop near the intersection of Hwy. 641S and the 218 bypass. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Retail Business#Urban Construction#Bza#Kingdom Court
Murray Ledger & Times

Busy Saturday planned in Hazel

HAZEL – The annual Hazel Day Celebration isn’t until the fall, but the city will be unusually busy this weekend when it hosts a car show, a veterans recognition event and a gospel music concert. Hazel City Clerk Alli Robertson said Saturday will be full of fun events...
HAZEL, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Virtual town hall covers foster care system

FRANKFORT – Kentucky’s Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are conducting virtual town hall meetings in June for the public and people involved in the foster care system to discuss ways the system could be improved. The timing of the forums is in connection with National Reunification Month, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Crews relocate fish from Capaha Park pond

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation relocated fish from the pond at Capaha Park on Tuesday, June 7. The city plans to dredge and renovate the pond, so the fish are being moved to other locations. A team went out with nets and used electrofishing, which...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Paducah to hold its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The community’s first-ever Juneteenth Celebration will be Monday, June 20 at the Carson Center. According to a release from the city, the Carson Center and the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP will hold the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It includes keynote speaker Dr. Brandon...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Electronics Manufacturer Announces $2.2 Million Kentucky Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of connectors for electrical power...
MURRAY, KY
WLWT 5

2 workers die after falling in Kentucky power plant's drainage system

ROBARDS, Ky. — Two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant, officials said. Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County, news outlets reported.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Homes and Hope For Kentucky to present keys to three newly rebuilt homes

Exactly six months after the devastating Dec. 10 tornado, Homes and Hope for Kentucky will welcome three families to their newly rebuilt homes in a homecoming ceremony on Friday. Mayfield residents William and Barbara Patterson, Amy Russell, Francisco Rios, and their families will be the first beneficiaries of the organization's...
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

CCHD: Time to consider masking up again

MURRAY – In response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in Calloway County, the Calloway County Health Department has recommended that people consider wearing a mask in indoor, public spaces. The advice comes in spite of the fact that the most recent COVID Community Levels Map published by the Centers...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MCC Chamber announces Leadership Initiative for Teachers class

MURRAY - The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2022 class of the Leadership Initiative for Teachers program. The Leadership Initiative for Teachers (LIFT) program began last year in 2021. It is a workforce initiative of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. LIFT is designed to spark innovative thinking and discussions between our community educators and business leaders. This experience will allow educators to make classroom activities and discussion more relevant to the needs of students and better prepare them for emerging business demands.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Healing, rebuilding take time after tornadoes' rampage

Evidence of clean-up and recovery is beginning to show in the heart of Mayfield. Downtown streets are mostly passable, the bricks and rubble from shattered buildings removed from some blocks. The site of the demolished candle factory that drew the sympathy of the nation is now a vacant lot. Since...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Cato to open new store in Kentucky Oaks Mall

Charlotte-based Cato is opening a new store in Paducah on June 23rd. Cato is a leading women's retailer of value-priced apparel, accessories, jewelry, and shoes. The company said they are committed to high quality items at low, every day prices. John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "With...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy