Navy identifies fighter jet pilot killed in California desert crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Navy identified a fighter jet pilot killed in a training crash near Trona on Friday.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet pilot was identified as Lt. Richard Bullock. Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113 out of Naval Air Station in Lemoore.

Officials said Bullock was flying a routine training mission when his jet went down in a remote part near Trona. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and military officials said recovery efforts are ongoing at the crash site.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.