California State

Navy identifies fighter jet pilot killed in California desert crash

By Jose Franco
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Navy identified a fighter jet pilot killed in a training crash near Trona on Friday.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet pilot was identified as Lt. Richard Bullock. Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113 out of Naval Air Station in Lemoore.

Officials said Bullock was flying a routine training mission when his jet went down in a remote part near Trona. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and military officials said recovery efforts are ongoing at the crash site.

