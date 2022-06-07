Health Calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.

Goat Yoga — 6:30 p.m. June 12, 17, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 9, 30, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 person. All ages. goatforthesoul.com.

Mindfulness at the Library — 3 p.m. June 13 and 27, C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Learn about and practice mindfulness meditation with the Frederick Meditation Center. Meet in the Community Room. Free. Ages 18 and older. 301-600-1630 or frederick.librarycalendar.com/events/2022/06.

MISCELLANY

Free Back to School Vaccination Clinic for Rising 7th-Graders — 8 a.m. to noon, June 8, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Students entering 7th grade in August are required to have TDaP and MCV4 vaccinations, which protect against tetanus, diptheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and meningitis. To schedule appointment, call 301-600-3342.

Walking for Wellness Day Hike — 9 a.m. June 8, meet at the U.S. 40 Alternate Appalachian Trail parking lot, Boonsboro. To Washington Monument State Park, 5.8 miles round-trip. Free. 301-791-4656 or cecilia.melton@maryland.gov.

Dementia Genetics — 2 p.m. June 15, C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick. This insightful presentation by Lindsey McCormick from the Maryland Center for Brain Health will explore what current research teaches us about the role of genetics and lifestyle choices, and how we can optimize our brain health. There will be a Q&A at the end. Free. frederick.librarycalendar.com or 301-600-1630.

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:

For ages 12 and older:

— 4 to 7 p.m., June 8, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick

— 4 to 6 p.m., June 8, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville

— 5 to 7 p.m., June 9, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick

— 4 to 6 p.m., June 9, Hillcrest Elementary School, 1285 Hillcrest Drive, Frederick

— 10 a.m. to noon, June 11, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville

— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 11, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

June 7 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick

June 9 — 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Ruritan Center, 4603 Lander Road B, Jefferson

June 13 — 1:30 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg

June 17 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge

June 18 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont

June 18 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.

To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.