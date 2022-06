Rail passengers are being warned of significant disruption to services over the Bank Holiday weekend because of a strike by conductors at a train company.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at TransPennine Express walked out on Saturday and will strike again on Sunday in a long-running dispute over pay.TransPennine Express (TPE) urged people not to travel, saying it will be running an amended timetable on both days, with a very limited service available for those making essential journeys.Our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transportKathryn...

