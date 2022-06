Barbed wire is going up on the beautiful but dangerous Natchez Trace Bridge

THE COMPANIES BEHIND ONE OF THE LARGEST BUSINESS INVESTMENTS IN TENNESSEE HISTORY HIT A KEY CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE ON WEDNESDAY. ACCORDING TO THE NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL, WORKERS HOISTED THE FINAL STEEL BEAM INTO PLACE ON A 2.8 MILLION-SQUARE-FOOT BUILDING IN SPRING HILL FOR ULTIUM CELLS LLC, A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN GENERAL MOTORS AND LG ENERGY SOLUTION. THE PROGRESS MARKED ANOTHER CHECKPOINT TOWARD THE OPENING OF A PLANT THAT WILL MAKE BATTERIES TO POWER ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLES MADE AT THE NEIGHBORING GM FACTORY. ULTIUM EMPLOYEES ARE SET TO BEGIN MAKING LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES AT THE PLANT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023.ULTIUM'S $2.37 BILLION INVESTMENT IS THE SECOND-LARGEST ANNOUNCED IN STATE HISTORY, BEHIND THE $5.6 BILLION THAT FORD MOTOR COMPANY ANNOUNCED LAST FALL TO CREATE ITS "BLUE OVAL CITY" ELECTRIC-VEHICLE MANUFACTURING CAMPUS BETWEEN MEMPHIS AND JACKSON. ULTIUM RECEIVED A $60 MILLION STATE GRANT IN EXCHANGE FOR THE INVESTMENT AND PLEDGE TO HIRE 1,300 WORKERS, AT AVERAGE WAGES OF $22 AN HOUR. THE COMPANY IS CURRENTLY HIRING FOR KEY POSITIONS TO EXECUTE THE SETUP AND LAUNCH OF BATTERY CELL MANUFACTURING.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO