Polls showing a deeply disgruntled electorate failed to predict was actually happened at the May primary election. Now that Clackamas County has mostly finished counting its ballots, Oregon 5th District Congressman Kurt Schrader is just about the only metro area incumbent to be defeated in the primary election. He lost the Democratic nomination to challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner by 56% to 44%. Washington County Auditor John Hutzler was the only other incumbent defeated in regional, county or city races in the metro area. The fact that so few incumbents lost is puzzling, given the mood of the voters. Multiple polls...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO