ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jimmy Kimmel Shares Honest Thoughts On His Late-Night TV Future At ABC

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel has been around long enough to see his competition shift from David Letterman and Jay Leno to Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. He’s also seen the late-night circle transition from being super competitive to much friendlier amongst TV hosts . (This notion was solidified by his April’s Fools swap with Fallon this year.) But there's a chance that his role in that dynamic may not last much longer, based on the honest thoughts he shared regarding his late-night future at ABC.

The veteran TV personality spoke with Variety about his future in the late-night space. At the moment, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is preparing for its twentieth anniversary, a major milestone for the eponymous host and his colleagues. He only has one year left on his contract with ABC, though and, when it comes to the future, he's thinking "a lot" about what might come:

I wish I knew I was gonna do. I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations. And eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with the late-night host weighing his options before he makes a definite decision regarding his long-running show's future. Clearly he knows there are a number of variables to consider here. While he may be front and center, there’s also a village of writers and crew members who depend on the talk show for work. Of course, the star also has to take into account what's best for his own family.

You really can't blame him if he does decide to hang it up next year. Viewers have heard former late-night hosts like Conan O’Brien and David Letterman speak on the harsh nature of the late-night grind. Headlining a nightly show isn’t something that a person can do their entire life. With that said, the next question would be what would Jimmy Kimmel do after his hosting stint is over?

If he decides to renew his contract, he could try his hand at hosting the Oscars again (though he did call the job a "nightmare" ). Or he could continue to host in another medium, as the comedian could forge a new platform where he gives more of his takes on news, politics, and Hollywood. He could follow Letterman and Jon Stewart into the streaming space or go take on both on and off-camera projects like Conan O’Brien . There's also, and this is a long shot, the prospect of him creating a modern version of The Man Show . So regardless of whether he stays at ABC or leaves, the world is still his oyster.

As you await a decision on his future, watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! weeknights at 11:35 pm EST on ABC. Also, look over CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to keep up with your favorite late-night talk shows.

Comments / 2

Related
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Queen Latifah On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Actress Queen Latifah stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last Friday. She talked about never meeting Queen Elizabeth, her hopes and dreams for the NBA Finals, rooting for the Knicks & Nets, Stevie Wonder giving Darryl Dawkins the nickname Chocolate Thunder, playing basketball in high school and wanting to be like Charles Barkley, going one-on-one with Shawn Kemp, being Adam Sandler’s wife in Hustle, Adam dressing up for the premiere, and making the transition from hip-hop to acting. See more inside and video clip, loved her patent leather dress too….
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Jay Leno
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Variety
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier ‘Didn’t Really Appreciate’ Her Role

Over the years, stories about Frances Bavier, Aunt Bee on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show, have been focused on her as a person. The actress happens to play the beloved motherly figure to Ron Howard, who was Opie. Bavier apparently did not get along too well with show star Andy Griffith. Did Bavier, though, come to appreciate her place in American entertainment? Not really.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Called out for 'Rude' Behavior on Talk Show

A beloved soap opera star is facing some pushback online after fans dubbed his recent appearance on a popular talk show "rude." Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy sparked backlash following his Monday, May 30 appearance on ITV's Loose Women, during which he was seen chewing gum throughout his appearance as he spoke to co-hosts Carol McGriffin, Jane Moore, Katie Piper, and Linda Robson about his upcoming exit from the long-running soap.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
UTAH STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
108K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy