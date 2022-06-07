ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How To Use LEGO Bricks For Data Storage

By Robin Kearey
hackaday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose old enough to have encountered punch cards in their lifetime are probably glad to be rid of their extremely low data density and the propensity of tall stacks to tip over. But obsolete as they may be, they’re a great tool to show the basics of binary data storage: the...

hackaday.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nature.com

Linking task structure and neural network dynamics

The solutions found by neural networks to solve a task are often inscrutable. We have little insight into why a particular structure emerges in a network. By reverse engineering neural networks from dynamical principles, Dubreuil, Valente et al. show how neural population structure enables computational flexibility. Artificial neural networks can...
COMPUTERS
Vice

Fastest Supercomputer to Ever Exist Breaks the 'Exascale' Barrier

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For the first time, a supercomputer has officially broken the exaflop ceiling and become the most powerful computer to ever exist. The Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory was able to demonstrate performance of more than...
ENGINEERING
hackernoon.com

The 6 Stages of the Software Development Process

The software development lifecycle methodologies (SDLC) or the Systems Development Life Cycle method aids in the design process of the software. It is divided into 6 various steps. Software development typically goes through several stages. These stages are called software development models and are divided into software development life cycles. Each phase is contrived with the assistance of software development experts who are important for every step. A properly set process allows for clear communication between the team and its clients. This removes any possibility of misunderstandings, missed deadlines, or reworks.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

A novel all-optical switching method makes optical computing and communication systems more power-efficient

A group of photonics researchers at Tampere University have introduced a novel method to control a light beam with another beam through a unique plasmonic metasurface in a linear medium at ultra-low power. This simple linear switching method makes nanophotonic devices such as optical computing and communication systems more sustainable, requiring low intensity of light.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Bricks#Data Storage#Stepper Motor#Small Black#Wdc W65c265sxb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's New Portable Invention Could Change The World

The Toyota Motor Corporation consists of multiple subsidiaries, many of which you might not have heard of. One of them is called Woven Planet, and it's in charge of future technology. We recently reported on Woven Planet's approach to autonomous driving and how it will rely on camera systems instead of Lidar.
CARS
Phys.org

Discovering new properties of magnetism that could change our computers

Modern computers use electrons to process information, but this design is starting to reach theoretical limits. However, it could be possible to use magnetism instead and thereby keep up the development of both cheaper and more powerful computers, thanks to work by scientists from the Niels Bohr Institute (NBI) and University of Copenhagen. Their study is published in the journal Nature Communications.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

Quantum systems and the flight of the bee

At first glance, a system consisting of 51 ions may appear easily manageable. But even if these charged atoms are only changed back and forth between two states, the result is more than two quadrillion (1015) different orderings that the system can take on. The behavior of such a system...
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

US battery production enters new era as Solid Power’s pilot production line debuts

The new facility, unlike the company’s previous pre-pilot line, will be “highly inflexible,” said Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s CEO. In the battery world, an inflexible pilot line is a good thing — it means that the company is honing its production skills with an eye toward commercialization. Mass production, after all, relies on repeatedly performing a sequence of refined steps over and over again without any surprises.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Desktop Metal Qualifies Sterling Silver on the Production System, Cementing Additive Manufacturing Leadership in Jewelry Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) today announced that 925 sterling silver, a popular precious metal, is now qualified for 3D printing on the Production System™ platform, including both the P-1 and P-50, offering jewelry and luxury goods manufacturers the fastest way to directly 3D print high-quality jewelry, watches, belt buckles, and decorative hardware for handbags.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

International team visualizes properties of plant cell walls at nanoscale

To optimize biomaterials for reliable, cost-effective paper production, building construction, and biofuel development, researchers often study the structure of plant cells using techniques such as freezing plant samples or placing them in a vacuum. These methods provide valuable data but often cause permanent damage to the samples. A team of...
SCIENCE
ComicBook

Vincent van Gogh The Starry Night LEGO Set Is Available Now

In yet another development that Vincent van Gogh couldn't have possibly imagined during his lifetime (without the assistance of the Doctor that is), LEGO has partnered with The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on a 2316-piece LEGO set thats based on his iconic 1889 painting The Starry Night. With immersive van Gogh exhibits sweeping the nation right now, the timing of this LEGO set couldn't be better, and your second chance to own it is happening right now. The van Gogh Lego set was first available to VIPs on the 25th, and that batch sold out quickly. However, the set went live for everyone this morning, and you can reserve yours right here at the LEGO Shop for $169.99 while they last.
DESIGN
Phys.org

Investigating electrons with a traditional scanning microscope

Physicists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) have designed a framework that allows scientists to observe interactions between light and electrons using a traditional scanning electron microscope. The procedure is considerably cheaper than the technology that has been used to date, and also enables a wider range of experiments. The researchers have published their findings in the journal Physical Review Letters.
CHEMISTRY
freightwaves.com

Google Cloud partners with XPO as reach into supply chain grows

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Known more for its search engine than any other product, Google is making inroads into the supply chain sector with its Google Cloud platform. Founded two years ago, Google Cloud is quickly bringing major transportation providers across modes onto its platform, and it has made strides to bring its technology expertise into the last mile as well.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy