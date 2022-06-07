How To Use LEGO Bricks For Data Storage

In yet another development that Vincent van Gogh couldn't have possibly imagined during his lifetime (without the assistance of the Doctor that is), LEGO has partnered with The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on a 2316-piece LEGO set thats based on his iconic 1889 painting The Starry Night. With immersive van Gogh exhibits sweeping the nation right now, the timing of this LEGO set couldn't be better, and your second chance to own it is happening right now. The van Gogh Lego set was first available to VIPs on the 25th, and that batch sold out quickly. However, the set went live for everyone this morning, and you can reserve yours right here at the LEGO Shop for $169.99 while they last.

DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO