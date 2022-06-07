ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia and the Emirates meet in Asian playoffs

By Nation World News Desk
nationworldnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Australia, it is the last option left to qualify for their fifth consecutive World Cup. For the United Arab Emirates, it is the opportunity to get closer to their first World Cup since their baptism in 1990. They will have no margin for error when they meet on...

FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
BBC

African Athletics Championships 'can be showcase' for Mauritius

Dates: 8-12 June Venue: Cote d'Or Stadium, Mauritius Session times (GMT, approx): 0430-0930 & 1100-1400. Mauritius hopes hosting the African Athletics Championships for the third time will shine a light on the country's ability to successfully organise major sports events. A total of 500 athletes from 41 countries will be...
SPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Global Players Flood US With Apparel Imports; 30% Surge Seen

Click here to read the full article. Virtually every major supplier participated in the growth spurt, from Asia to Africa and the Western Hemisphere. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMissguided, Peacocks Face Fallout for Stiffing SuppliersWhite House Pressured to Hold Firm on China TariffsInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Mane spot on as African champions Senegal maintain perfect start

Senegal star Sadio Mane scored a 98th-minute penalty in a 1-0 win over Rwanda to maintain the African champions' perfect start to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. The forward settled a drab encounter in the Senegalese capital Dakar when holding his nerve to drill home and finally break Rwanda's resistance.
FIFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Belgium eyes defensive improvement vs. Poland

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Belgium hosts Poland in the wake of a 4-1 home loss to bitter rivals the Netherlands. The defeat, the first in 25 years against the Dutch, has raised questions about the Red Devils’ commitment to the tournament. But coach Roberto Martinez was quick to dismiss accusations of Belgium lacking desire. Martinez said his players actually covered more distance than the opposition but did not play with the proper defensive intensity off the ball. “Did the team care, did the team want to play? I think the physical output gives you the clear answer,” Martinez said Tuesday, adding that the match was more balanced than the score suggests. Belgium will be missing injured striker Romelu Lukaku against Poland, which beat an understrength Wales team 2-1 in its opening match. After leading Wales to its first World Cup since 1958 using first-choice players against Ukraine on Sunday, coach Rob Page is expected to revert to an experimental team against the Netherlands in Cardiff. Also, Scotland hosts Armenia and Ukraine travels to Ireland.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Queensland Player Ratings: 2022 State Of Origin Game 1

2. Selwyn Cobb - 7 Started off slow, let Wighton past him for the Blues first try, but got better as the game went on. Put in a beautiful grubber for Gagai to score off. See! I told you. He's got a time machine and is playing like a youngster. Wonderful performance, solid in defence, never put a foot wrong when got moved to the wing due to Coates' injury. Topped the night off with a try too.
RUGBY
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League: Italy bests Hungary, Germany ties England

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Tuesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app). Kicking things off on FS2, Italy slid past Hungary at Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy. Elsewhere, Germany...
UEFA

