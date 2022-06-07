ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

US official vows 'forceful response' if N. Korea tests nuke

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnCr9_0g2hK6t200
South Korea US U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks to media after a meeting with South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP) (Jung Yeon-je)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday warned of a forceful response if North Korea carries out its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years as she traveled to Seoul to meet with South Korean and Japanese allies and discuss the escalating standoff.

U.S. and South Korean officials have said North Korea is all but ready to conduct another detonation at its nuclear testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri, which last hosted a test in September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb designed for its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

While the Biden administration has vowed to push for additional international sanctions if North Korea goes on with the nuclear test, the prospects for meaningful new punitive measures are unclear with the United Nations Security Council divided over Russia's war on Ukraine.

“Any nuclear test would be in complete violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. There would be a swift and forceful response to such a test,” Sherman said, following a meeting with South Korea Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong.

“We continue to urge Pyongyang to cease its destabilizing and provocative activities and choose the path of diplomacy,” she said.

Sherman and Cho are planning a trilateral meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo on Wednesday over the North Korean nuclear issue. Sherman's trip to Asia came after North Korea fired a salvo of eight ballistic missiles into the sea Sunday, possibly setting a new high in single-day launches, extending a provocative streak in weapons tests this year that also included the country's first demonstrations of ICBMs since 2017.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could further escalate his brinkmanship by conducting what would be the country’s seventh nuclear test since 2006. Experts say North Korea could use a test claim an ability to build small nuclear bombs that could be clustered on a multiwarhead ICBM or fit on Kim’s expanding range of short-range, solid-fuel missiles that pose an increasing threat to South Korea and Japan.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Monday there are indications that one of the passages at the Punggye-ri testing ground has been reopened, possibly in preparations for a nuclear test.

Hours before Sherman’s meeting in Seoul, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in Washington that the United States remains concerned that North Korea could seek is seventh test “in the coming days.”

The Biden administration’s punitive action over North Korea’s weapons tests in recent months have been limited to largely symbolic unilateral sanctions. Russia and China had vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution that would have imposed additional sanctions on North Korea over its previous ballistic tests on May 25.

“We have called on members of the international community, certainly members of the UN Security Council’s permanent five, to be responsible stakeholders in the U.N. Security Council as a preeminent forum for addressing threats to international peace and security,” Price said.

“Unilateral actions are never going to be the most attractive or even the most effective response, and that is especially the case because we are gratified that we have close allies in the form of Japan and the ROK,” he said, referring to South Korea’s formal name, the Republic of Korea.

North Korean state media have yet to comment on Sunday's launches. They came after the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a three-day naval drill with South Korea in the Philippine Sea on Saturday, apparently their first joint drill involving a carrier since November 2017, as the countries move to upgrade their defense exercises in the face of North Korean threats.

North Korea has long condemned the allies’ combined military exercises as invasion rehearsals and often countered with its own missile drills, including short-range launches in 2016 and 2017 that simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean ports and U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Following the latest North Korean launches, the United States conducted sperate joint missile drills with Japan and South Korea, which they said were aimed at displaying their response capability.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions for the North’s disarmament steps.

Despite facing harsh challenges at home, including a decaying economy and a COVID-19 outbreak, Kim has shown no willingness to fully surrender an arsenal he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.

His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offers for open-ended talks and is clearly intent on converting the dormant denuclearization negotiations into a mutual arms-reduction process, experts say.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin threatens North Korea with ‘swift and forceful response’ over nuke test

A top Biden administration official warned of a “swift and forceful response” against North Korea if the nation conducts a nuclear weapon test. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with officials in South Korea and Japan about such a counter-response if the North moves forward with a nuclear test for the first time in almost five years, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. warns North Korea could greet Biden with nuclear, missile tests

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or a long-range missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday. The...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Wendy Sherman
deseret.com

U.S, South Korea launch warning missiles as North Korean nuclear threat looms

Early this morning, South Korea and the U.S. launched eight missiles into the East Sea in their first combined move since 2017, reports the South Korean Yonhap News. This demonstration lasted around 10 minutes and was conducted in response to weapons tests carried out by North Korea. Tension in the region has been escalating rapidly; here is a brief timeline of events leading up to the latest show of firepower.
MILITARY
BBC

North Korea could carry out nuclear tests 'any time', warns US official

North Korea could conduct a seventh nuclear test "at any time", a US official has warned. Sung Kim, US special representative to North Korea, made the warning days after Pyongyang test-launched a record eight ballistic missiles on Sunday. Any such nuclear test would be met with a "swift and forceful...
WORLD
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Tests#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Testing#State#South Korean#Japanese#U N Security Council#North Korean
CBS News

As Biden visits South Korea focused on jobs for Americans, China launches war games and North Korea preps for a nuclear test

Seoul, South Korea — President Joe Biden opened his trip to Asia on Friday with a focus on the U.S. tech sector, touring a Samsung computer chip plant in South Kora that will serve as model for a $17 billion semiconductor factory the electronics company is building outside Austin, Texas. Mr. Biden will also visit Japan during his six-day stay in Asia.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
US News and World Report

S.Korea, U.S., Japan Lambaste N.Korea Missile Tests, Urge Return to Talks

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's recent missile tests were "serious, unlawful" provocations, senior officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan said on Wednesday, urging Pyongyang to return to dialogue and accept offers of COVID-19 aid. South Korea Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman...
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
153K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy