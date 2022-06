Unbeaten Lancashire won a last-ball thriller against Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley to extend their lead at the top of the North Group.The hosts looked to be on course for victory with captain David Willey, having just passed his half-century, still at the crease with 17 balls remaining and 22 needed.However, he gloved a catch back to bowler Richard Gleeson and the dynamic swung the way of the Lightning.But it still needed Tom Hartley to take a catch inches from the boundary to deny Dominic Drakes the final-delivery six to secure the win – while a four would have produced...

