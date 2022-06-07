ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham twin Joanne found dead at Wellington motel

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Ingham twin sisters, who captivated public attention in the late 1990s, has been found dead at a Wellington motel. Police have described the death of Joanne Ingham, 43, as “unexplained”. ​Police were called to the Harbour City Motor Inn in Webb St at about...

