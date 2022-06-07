ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Deadly Bangladesh container depot fire brought under control

By Ruma Paul
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fp483_0g2hIFok00

DHAKA, June 7 (Reuters) - Firefighters in Bangladesh brought a blaze at a container depot under control on Tuesday, three days after fiery explosions killed at least 43 people at a facility that a senior fire service official suspected had not followed safety guidelines.

Drone footage showed smoke and rows of burnt-out containers from the fire that began late on Saturday, triggering blasts and blazes at Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the southeastern port city of Chittagong. read more

Authorities have not determined the cause of the disaster but suspect a container of hydrogen peroxide was the source.

"The fire has not been put out completely but there is no risk of further explosion as our team has sorted out the chemical containers .. one by one," senior fire service official Monir Hossain told Reuters.

He said even basic fire-safety measures had not been implemented with only a handful of extinguishers in a depot storing dozens of containers full of everything from clothes to chemicals.

"We haven't found any basic fire safety measures ... There were simply some extinguishers. Nothing else. They didn’t even follow storage guidelines for hazardous chemicals," Hossain said.

The director of the facility, the BM Container Depot, did not answer calls to his mobile telephone seeking comment.

Shipping group Maersk said it would fully cooperate with the authorities in case its support was needed in the investigation.

"We are in touch with our customers to keep them informed on the status of their cargo as and when we have confirmed information coming through," Maersk said.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association said on Monday its members, including BM Container Depot, regularly handled hydrogen peroxide without incident and as far as he knew, the company followed guidelines.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said an investigation had been launched and those responsible would face justice.

'STILL SMOKING'

Bangladesh has grown quickly over recent decades to become the world's second-biggest exporter of garments but its industrial safety standards have not kept pace with its economic development and fires are common in factories and other places of work. read more

The death toll rose to 43, including at least nine firefighters, after the remains of two people were found, fire service official Purno Chandro Mursody told Reuters.

"We believe one of them was a firefighter, while the other was a security guard," he said.

"Some containers are still smoking. It could take days to douse the fire completely. We need to remove the containers with utmost caution as the fire might be stoked."

Chittagong's chief doctor, Mohammed Elias Hossain, said some of the injured were in critical condition. Of the 200 or so injured, 50 were rescue officials, police said.

Troops were deployed to try to prevent chemicals spreading into canals and along the nearby coast, officials said.

The last major fire in Bangladesh was in July last year when 54 people were killed at a food processing factory outside the capital, Dhaka.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-pedersen in COPENHAGEN; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 22

A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing 22 passengers including women and children, a government official said.The accident happened in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Baluchistan province.Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers transported the bodies to a nearby hospital. There were apparently no survivors, he added. Qasim initially said 18 people died in the accident but later added that rescuers retrieved four more bodies from the badly destroyed wreckage of the bus. He said relatives of passengers who died in...
ACCIDENTS
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: At Least 49 Are Dead As a Result of a Fire in a Bangladesh Depot

At least 49 people have perished in a fire in Bangladesh. More than 100 others have been injured, and 9 firefighters have died. "The inferno at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is located near [the] country’s main Chittagong Seaport, 134 miles southeast of the capital, Dhaka." —Julhas Alam.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monir Hossain
Person
Asaduzzaman Khan
The Independent

85ft superyacht goes up in flames

Firefighters are battling to extinguish an inferno on a superyacht in Torquay.Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says it has five fire appliances at the scene of the blaze, which has ripped though the 85ft vessel.Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows black smoke and flames enveloping the white yacht, anchored in Torquay, Devon.Crews are working with our partners, dealing with a boat fire at Torquay Marina.Please avoid the area. Due to the smoke plume and fumes, local residents and businesses are being asked to keep doors and windows closed. https://t.co/LhsCULvLV3— Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Explosions#Fire Safety#Hazardous Chemicals#Accident#Deadly Bangladesh#Dhaka#The Bm Container Depot
The Independent

Children with toys carried to safety as migrant crossings hit 10,000

Children clutching teddy bears were seen being carried ashore as the number of migrants who have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year hit 10,000.A young girl in a woollen hat with a toy tucked into her life jacket, as well as a baby sucking a dummy and holding on to a teddy, were among several children among a large group arriving in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday.Crossings resumed after a three-day hiatus, with the latest arrivals pushing the total for the year to date over 10,000.As it stands, 9,988 people have reached the UK after navigating busy...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Pets at Home forklift driver's death ruled as misadventure

The death of a forklift driver whose head became trapped between the cab of his vehicle and a rack in a warehouse has been ruled as misadventure. Shaun Potter, from Middleport, was trying to read a barcode on a pallet on 4 October at the Pets at Home centre on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Traffickers used paprika to fool sniffer dogs as they smuggled 31 migrants into UK

Traffickers used paprika to confuse sniffer dogs at border security so they could smuggle 31 immigrants into the UK without being detected.Akan Brayan and Dylan Shwani, both 37, recruited drivers to transport migrants, including children as young as one and a pregnant woman, in a “tiny, air-tight space” in a van alongside stacks of tyres, second-hand furniture and household goods.The vans revealed migrants covered by boxes of goods while paprika was found on the floor to confuse sniffer dogs from detecting their scent. Both smugglers were found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration into the UK by a non-UK national. Between...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Gold mine attacked in Burkina Faso, at least two dead

DAKAR, June 9 (Reuters) - Attackers raided the Karma industrial gold mine in northern Burkina Faso in the early hours of Thursday morning, killing one soldier and one civilian, the mine's owner said. Three or four soldiers were also wounded in the assault, which took place at around 4:30 a.m....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Wildfire in southern Spain forces town evacuation; three hurt

BENAHAVIS, Spain, June 9 (Reuters) - A wildfire in mountains in southern Spain has forced evacuation of 2,000 people from the centre of the town of Benahavis and injured three firefighters, authorities said. The blaze started on Wednesday afternoon on the slopes of Pujerra mountain in the Sierra Bermeja, above...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

Six people killed in Congo diamond mine cave-in

June 9 (Reuters) - At least six people were killed when an artisanal diamond mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai province caved in, a provincial official said on Thursday, adding that there could be more victims. Artisanal mines are usually dug by hand, often in dangerous conditions. Fatal accidents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ventnor fire: Derelict seaside arcade destroyed in huge blaze

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a fire that engulfed a derelict amusements arcade at a seaside resort. Crews from across the Isle of Wight were sent to The Gaiety, on Ventnor Esplanade, after the fire broke out on Tuesday, shortly before 18:00 BST. Acrid smoke from the fire...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy