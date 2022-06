A court in central Greece has overturned a ruling that authorized the confiscation of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker at the center of a volatile dispute over international sanctions.A Greek government official confirmed Thursday that an appeals court in the port city of Halkida reversed a lower court's decision to allow the removal of the Lana's cargo. Greek authorities temporarily seized the tanker in mid-April. Iran had fiercely protested the action and last month ordered the armed takeover of two Greek-flagged tankers in the Persian Gulf. The Greek Foreign Ministry branded the action as “tantamount to piracy.”“The action...

