A passionately cooked food can deliver lip-smacking flavorsome goodness and be truly satisfying pageantry. It's like poetry in motion for our taste buds. Take an example of beef stew, a hearty and comforting meal with juicy and tender meat pieces that give us heavenly joy and internal bliss — are you feeling hungry? Although there are many amazing comfort foods, there's no denying beef stew offers everything to be the go-to option when the temperature drops and your body wants internal warmth and coziness. And if that's not enough, beef stew makes delicious leftovers.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO