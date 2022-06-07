ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perils of Misinformation and Disinformation

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 2 days ago

I watched this entire Harvard webinar today: “Dismantling disinformation.” It is described below:. “We’ve all seen the perils of disinformation. But how do we combat it? This panel will explore concrete proposals for dismantling disinformation in communities, on social media, and through public policy and regulation....

Vice

AI Trained on 4Chan Becomes ‘Hate Speech Machine’

AI researcher and YouTuber Yannic Kilcher trained an AI using 3.3 million threads from 4chan’s infamously toxic Politically Incorrect /pol/ board. He then unleashed the bot back onto 4chan with predictable results—the AI was just as vile as the posts it was trained on, spouting racial slurs and engaging with antisemitic threads. After Kilcher posted his video and a copy of the program to Hugging Face, a kind of GitHub for AI, ethicists and researchers in the AI field expressed concern.
INTERNET
Fortune

‘Facebook destroyed democracy,’ says the U.S. government’s former head of technology

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While making the case for broader storytelling around technology and innovation, Megan Smith, former chief technology officer of the United States, shared her seemingly honest thoughts on the social impact of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
INTERNET
The Atlantic

How to Fix Twitter and Facebook

Elon Musk’s on-again, off-again takeover bid for Twitter has spurred questions about what will happen if the deal goes through. Is it a vanity play that would allow Musk to surprise the platform’s users with new features on a given day’s whim? Or a business play to turn Twitter into a more assiduous targeted-advertising vehicle? Or a political play whose purpose is to proselytize Musk’s ideological views or, through such singular acts as re-platforming Donald Trump, to influence the outcome of the next presidential election? (Fellow centibillionaire Jeff Bezos asked aloud whether Musk’s interests in maintaining Tesla’s good graces in China could give that country leverage over a Musk-owned Twitter; an interesting question from the man who owns both Amazon and The Washington Post. Bezos concluded not.)
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook fails again to detect hate speech in ads

The test couldn't have been much easier — and Facebook still failed. Facebook and its parent company Meta flopped once again in a test of how well they could detect obviously violent hate speech in advertisements submitted to the platform by the nonprofit groups Global Witness and Foxglove. The hateful messages focused on Ethiopia, where internal documents obtained by whistleblower Frances Haugen showed that Facebook's ineffective moderation is “literally fanning ethnic violence,” as she said in her 2021 congressional testimony. In March, Global Witness ran a similar test with hate speech in Myanmar, which Facebook also failed to detect....
INTERNET
Fox News

Substack executive explains journalism to Wired writer: 'That’s not how this works'

Substack Vice President of Communications Lulu Cheng Meservey gave a journalism lesson to a Wired writer who accused her outlet of "recruiting and paying extremists." In a Twitter thread Wednesday, the Substack executive rejected a May 21 Wired article by Justin Pot as "false and misleading" before breaking down her interaction with the Wired journalist, who initially refused to offer a correction.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Khan wants the FTC to tackle privacy, with or without Congress

Congress is getting closer to some kind of agreement on how it wants to regulate data usage, but FTC Chair Lina Khan told Protocol that companies will still have to contend with her agency’s powers as well. Khan welcomed an agreement struck last week by three of the four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Social Media
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Don’t let Congress get in the way of online privacy

Finding areas of policy agreement is difficult in today’s polarized political climate. Protecting online privacy is an exception, with 80% of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans saying it should be a top priority for Congress. Washington’s current priority of rewriting antitrust laws to break up large tech firms with the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AIOCA) barely registers as a concern. Yet this legislation would not only cost Americans some of their favorite products; it would reduce their privacy online as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Azeem Adam

"Opinion:"Hospitals in Pakistan should Utilize Social Media in this Era of Endemics and Pandemics

A doctor signifying the importance of vaccine and MaskFreepik. In this digital age, every business owner and every industry should understand and realize the importance and power of social media. Your social media presence is not an option now, it’s a need. Most people in this world spend their leisure time scrolling through social networking sites. Everything is present on social media be it news, information, entertainment, or anything you name it. Social media is so powerful, sometimes you just think and write about a service or a product and it starts showing you ads related to your interest. We know that it's search engine optimization but not many people know about it.
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Wants Twitter’s Internal Slack Messages. Twitter Is Fighting It

Click here to read the full article. Twitter is fighting a Jan. 6 committee request for its employees’ internal communications — including Slack messages about moderating Tweets related to the Capitol attack, three sources familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone. The social media giant is asserting a First Amendment privilege to push back on the panel’s demand for communications about moderating tweets related to the Capitol insurrection. Twitter’s pushback, the sources say, has caused consternation among the committee, whose members believe the internal communications would help them paint a fuller, more accurate portrait of how online MAGA extremism contributed to the day’s...
INTERNET

