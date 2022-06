One run of support is all Michael Wacha needed to put together one of the best performances of his career on Monday night. Wacha, making his ninth start of the season, threw a complete game shutout to lead the Red Sox to a 1-0 victory over the slumping Angels at Angel Stadium. The veteran right-hander dazzled by allowing just three hits and one walk to go along with six strikeouts over nine dominant frames.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO