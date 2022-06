Here's how to change your shipping address before or after ordering from Amazon. When placing an order, Amazon will always show you the shipping address before confirming your purchase. Be sure to double-check that your package will be sent to the correct destination since you won’t be able to change the address after placing the order. However, you can always cancel the order and place a new one before it ships. Here’s how to change your shipping address on Amazon.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO