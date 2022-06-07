ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian central bank hikes rate for 2nd time in 5 weeks

By ROD NMcGUIRK
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second time in five weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%. When the Reserve Bank of Australia’s lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its last monthly...

