How to Watch the June 8 Modern Warfare 2 Reveal

By J.T. Isenhour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t know a lot about the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare, but hopefully, that is about to change. A new reveal trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is about to drop on June 8th and everyone is already excited to see what it will cover. Since the...

ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Gets Release Date

The remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 is coming out at the end of August with THQ Nordic officially announcing the game's release date this week alongside a new trailer and more looks at the game. Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will be out on August 30th, the publisher said, following a reveal from September 2021 and after the first game was remade before that. The game will benefit from a number of enhancements and is made in Unreal Engine 4 and is developed by Black Forest Games, the same group that remade Destroy All Humans!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil Reveals New Trailer for Netflix Series During Geeked Week

Netflix's Resident Evil series is set to release next month, and the streaming service is hoping for a hit. The series has already released an awesome first look with its first teaser trailer that lets fans know what to expect. During the events of the series, Albert Wesker is alive and well and taking care of his two daughters Billie and Jade. Now, we have gotten a more in-depth look at Resident Evil as Netflix has revealed a full trailer for the series as well as a new poster during Geeked Week.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
E! News

The New Resident Evil Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Umbrella Corporation is out for blood. The new trailer for Netflix's Resident Evil dropped June 6 and it promises plenty of zombies, drama and horrifying monsters. And we mean very horrifying. "They said the world would end in 2036," a...
TV SERIES
SVG

Things Aren't Looking Good For Call Of Duty 2022

For many, "Call of Duty" games have been hit or miss. The series has pumped out a whopping 46 games since its debut in 2003, but not all of them were quality titles. And when ranking the "Call of Duty" games from worst to best, the most hated titles are largely recent releases. However, 2019's "Modern Warfare" was viewed by many as a step in the right direction and was consequently a massive success for Activision. But, shortly after, Activision dropped the ball by releasing "Call of Duty Vanguard" in 2021, which flopped hard.
NFL
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 Remake Will Feature a "Reimagined" Storyline

Capcom has confirmed that it will be taking the story of Resident Evil 4 in a bit of a different direction with its forthcoming 2023 remake. To coincide with this past week's PlayStation State of Play presentation, the longtime Japanese publisher confirmed previous reports and rumors that RE4 would be the next game in the series to get the remake treatment. And while this news on its own has greatly excited fans, it sounds like the game's story won't be identical to the original.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Resident Evil 2 PS5 update has been spotted on Sony's servers

We're probably getting next-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7: Biohazard on next week, as database listings have been discovered just in time for the Capcom Showcase. Following its Capcom Showcase announcement yesterday, Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size (opens in new tab) has located Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on the PSN backend. Reportedly taking up 21.8GB and 20.48GB of space respectively. There's no sign of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's PS5 version just yet, but that's likely a matter of time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Release Window Potentially Confirmed by PlayStation

PlayStation seems to have just confirmed the release window for God of War Ragnarok in a rather roundabout way. For multiple months at this point, all that Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio have committed to with the launch of Ragnarok is a broad "2022" window. And while this window hasn't officially been narrowed down to a single month just yet, a new happening with the PlayStation Store may have just informed us that the game won't be dropping until the final months of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Look at Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirmed for Capcom Event

Capcom's first gaming showcase scheduled for next week will include another look at the remake of Resident Evil 4, the publisher confirmed this week. This next preview of the remade game will follow its reveal from PlayStation's latest State of Play event, a reveal which finally confirmed long-held suspicions that Resident Evil 4 was in line for a remake. It wasn't revealed, however, what would be shown off regarding the Resident Evil 4 remake nor was it said how much time that game would take up during the presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

COD: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta: How to Get Early Access

In addition to dropping the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II World Reveal Trailer and making it available for pre-order, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced the upcoming game's Open Beta. As with most betas, this will be a large-scale test where players can get hands-on experience with a pre-release...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 finally has a release date

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 has finally been fully revealed. Giving us a preview of what to expect, developer Dice has announced its release date and given us a preview of the multiplayer shooter’s first season of post-launch content. The new Battlefield 2042 will launch on June 9, and roll...
NME

EA claims reports of ‘Battlefield 2042’ being abandoned are “untrue”

EA has refuted claims that Battlefield 2042 is being abandoned with only a skeleton crew remaining on the project, stating that it’s “untrue”. The report comes from Eurogamer, with EA contacting the publication to state, “There is a significant team at DICE, alongside our other studios, focused on evolving and improving the Battlefield 2042 experience for all players.”
VIDEO GAMES

