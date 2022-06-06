ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

AP PHOTOS: India's Assam state celebrates harvest festival

By ANUPAM NATH
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FD8Zd_0g2hFW7800

People in India's northeastern state of Assam began celebrations Saturday for a spring festival, meant to bring in an auspicious harvest season filled with abundant crops and good health.

Locals in Gamerimura village gathered to mark the usually colorful celebrations, an ancient tradition known as Baikho festival that is predominantly observed by the Rabha tribes every year in June, although people from other communities have joined in the celebrations in recent years. The festival is celebrated across the state annually.

During the festival, a series of rituals are carried out to ward off evil spirits, spark ample rains and bring good will to the community. In the afternoon, locals dressed in traditional attire come together to dance to the beat of drums. In the evening, a tall structure made from bundles of bamboo is set alight and once the sun sets, priests offer prayers to the harvest god, who they believe will bring a generous crop season.

After the prayers are done, priests run over the hot coals left simmering by the fire, an act meant to honor the harvest deity. Women later wash the feet of the priests before serving them food.

Rahini Rabha, 59, who traveled from Dairang village in Assam for the celebrations, said he has served as the priest for the festival for the last 17 years.

“It celebrates the tribal Rabha people for agriculture, good health, wealth and education,” the priest said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary 1922: the garden hums with cockchafers

The deep grass in the meadows is aflame with buttercups and every hedge snowed over and weighted down by the dense blossoms of the May. The most backward trees are in full leaf, and so rapid has growth been in the sudden heat that the freshness of the foliage is not less remarkable than its mass. Trees that are most subject to attack by insects have also so far escaped with little damage, and if the insect-eating birds are a little scarcer than usual we ought perhaps to be glad of it for their sakes.
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘No brainer’: Vertical farm company aims to end soft fruit and herb imports within a decade

Two scientists, an agricultural economist and a traditional farmer are on a mission to eliminate imports of soft fruits, herbs and salads to Britain within a decade.The team at Jones Food Company already supplies nearly a third of the UK’s fresh-cut basil to major retailers, grown in Europe’s largest vertical farm in Lincolnshire.But it is now testing how to also grow soft fruits, cut flowers and vines vertically at scale in an experimental centre in Bristol, and hopes eventually to be able to grow produce in bulk at a new site in Gloucestershire that will open this autumn. When built,...
The Guardian

Chickens were first tempted down from trees by rice, research suggests

Chickens were originally tempted down from the trees and into domestication by rice, according to research. Chicken is one of the most popular foods in the world today, with more than one billion birds slaughtered annually in the UK alone. But researchers at the University of Exeter, the University of Oxford and Cardiff University say in a new study that the birds are actually a relatively new addition to our farms.
ANIMALS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy