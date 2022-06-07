Kids Fair at the Historic Fourth Ward School Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is out and many kids looking forward to summer camp, may end up on a waiting list. This is as camps around the nation struggle to hire staff. In Northern Nevada, the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows has started training for staff. “A...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Rotary Club of Sparks is hosting Kids’ Free Fishing Day this weekend. Mike Day visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can expect and why it’s recommended to show up early on Saturday.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Dragon Lights Festival returns to the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens from July 1 to Aug. 12. It features 42 lantern sculptures made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights. It runs from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. New at Dragon Lights Reno...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last month, the Reno City Council denied an appeal by the SPCA of Northern Nevada which allows Reno Iron Works to start construction of a 40 thousand square foot facility next door to the shelter. This week, the SPCA filed a lawsuit against the city in...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Prepare to be amazed! “Viva Le Cirque!” is a large-scale spectacular show featuring some of the world’s most amazing cirque artists, including gymnasts, aerialists, contortionists, hand balancers, jugglers, daredevils, projection mapping, interactive lasers and powerful music. The show’s director and producer, Fernando Quevedo,...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for the return of Food Truck Friday. Opening night for the family-friendly event is June 10, 2022. Steve Schroeder visited KOLO 8 to talk about what you can expect this year-- including more food options.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Pomp and Circumstance” is something that is all too familiar to most of us. This time of year, during graduation season it’s tough to get away from the tune. For Principal Kevin Carroll it’s the sound of success. Sparks High School has the...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Billed as the biggest celebrity golf tournament in the country, the American Century Championship returns for a 33rd year July 6-10 at Edgewood Tahoe. At Wednesday’s media day KOLO 8 News Now talked with event organizers, and The Miz, a WWE superstar making his first appearance at the tournament.
Including Duke’s Steak House, Food Truck Hall, and LB Grill. Casino and Dining Venues Set to Open in Reno-Sparks, Nevada this Summer. The dining scene in Reno-Sparks, Nevada is about to get a whole lot tastier with the summer opening of Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino built in Northern Nevada from the ground up in more than 20 years. With a roster of restaurants that are sure to conquer all cravings, Legends Bay Casino will feature the Reno-Sparks debut of Duke’s Steak House – consistently voted Carson City’s best steak house, a unique assortment of street eats at the Food Truck Hall and a 24-hour dining destination LB Grill.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the last six years, the Builders Association Charity has partnered with STEP2 to demolish and remodel 16 cottages on the STEP2 Lighthouse Campus. Each year, STEP2 selects a number of cottages needing improvements for the women and their families who live in them while seeking treatment for sobriety.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Emmy’s Flower Truck is a frequent vendor at outdoor fairs and events throughout Northern Nevada. Customers get build their own bouquets by selecting the flowers, greens and other plants that they want. Owner, Emmy MacPherson, brought the truck to KOLO 8 to share floral arrangement...
GREENVILLE, Ca. (KOLO) -Last August 4th, the Dixie Fire jumped containment lines and roared into Greenville. In a matter of hours the historic Sierra community of 800 or so was consumed. The destruction was breathtakingly complete. The downtown, public buildings, businesses were gutted or gone. The surrounding residential area was...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teaching a child how to swim may be on many parents’ to-do lists this summer, even if your child is an experienced swimmer there are tips to keep in mind before heading out to the pool. Being water safe starts with...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for more dining options in Sparks. Legends Bay Casino is taking shape at the Outlets at Legends. On Tuesday, it announced the restaurants and dining venues visitors can expect when it opens in late summer. “The atmosphere is going to be fantastic,” says Court...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 30 years Step2 has been helping local women turn their lives around. “They’re not just learning about substance use disorder. They’re learning to break the cycle of addiction, said CEO Mari Hutchinson. But making that happen, takes time. “We are bringing...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Seventeen-year-old Campbell Gibson heads down shore at the Sparks Marina to warn some young girls, the marina is not open yet for swimming. That won’t happen until Saturday, June 11th. Even then the marina will only be open from Saturday to Wednesday every week. That’s...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dogs are now prohibited on the Waterfall Trail and the North Kings Loop at the Kings Canyon Trail System. This recent ban on dogs raised some questions in our area. This restriction is all to protect Carson City’s drinking water. Public Works had an independent study...
CRESCENT MILLS, Calif. (KOLO) - For days and weeks last summer, the Dixie Fire seemed unstoppable. Sparked by a fallen tree on a power line, it grew rapidly. Within days it consumed whole hillsides of forest, threatening some communities, destroying the town of Greenville, literally in a matter of hours.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A brand-new service is coming to Reno. The Bin Trash Spa is a trash and recycling bin cleaning service for residents in Reno and Sparks. Morning Break got a first look at how this service works! Chief Bin Officer, Casey Dake, stopped by the KOLO 8 studio with the company’s custom truck to demonstrate how it works. The truck can lift two bins simultaneously into the truck, and completely power-wash and sanitize the bins with super-hot, 190-degree water. The bins will be completely cleaned, sanitized and deodorized.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is responding to claims that three kindergartners were discriminated against at their graduation ceremony. A parent told KOLO 8 News Now that three special needs kindergartners at Donner Springs Elementary were forced to be in a separate room, were not pictured in the class slide show and were not given their diplomas.
