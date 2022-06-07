Man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble expected to surrender

The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble is expected to turn himself in on Monday night, according to multiple reports.

Jamichael Jones, 33, has agreed to surrender after allegedly shooting and killing the 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, in a home invasion on Sunday morning, Fox 5 and WSB-TV 2 reported, citing the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Jedidia Canty, the public information officer for the department, told The Post late Monday Jones was not yet in custody.

The fatal shooting occurred before 3:30 a.m. Sunday inside a Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia, Canty said in a news conference Sunday posted by 11 Alive News.

The Atlanta native was pronounced dead at the scene from one gunshot wound to the chest, Canty said.

Authorities said the musical artist had been staying with a female companion when Jones broke into the home and allegedly shot him.

Jones is facing charges of felony murder, home invasion and aggravated assault, according to authorities.

Orr, who collaborated with hip-hop artists Drake and The Weekend, was remembered by the rap community.

“God Bless The Dead,” wrote rapper Killer Mike on Twitter . “He was a good man. Gone to soon.”

Orr’s record label Def Jam Recordings remembered him in an Instagram post Sunday.

“ Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob,” the post said, with a reference at the end to a nickname for the rapper.