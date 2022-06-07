ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble expected to surrender

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVO1f_0g2hBY1Q00

The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble is expected to turn himself in on Monday night, according to multiple reports.

Jamichael Jones, 33, has agreed to surrender after allegedly shooting and killing the 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, in a home invasion on Sunday morning, Fox 5 and WSB-TV 2 reported, citing the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Jedidia Canty, the public information officer for the department, told The Post late Monday Jones was not yet in custody.

The fatal shooting occurred before 3:30 a.m. Sunday inside a Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia, Canty said in a news conference Sunday posted by 11 Alive News.

The Atlanta native was pronounced dead at the scene from one gunshot wound to the chest, Canty said.

Authorities said the musical artist had been staying with a female companion when Jones broke into the home and allegedly shot him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsmS6_0g2hBY1Q00
Rapper Trouble aka Mariel Semonte Orr was allegedly staying with a woman in the complex when he was killed.
Instagram / @1troublemmb

Jones is facing charges of felony murder, home invasion and aggravated assault, according to authorities.

Orr, who collaborated with hip-hop artists Drake and The Weekend, was remembered by the rap community.

“God Bless The Dead,” wrote rapper Killer Mike on Twitter . “He was a good man. Gone to soon.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CebqSGFLbOw

Orr’s record label Def Jam Recordings remembered him in an Instagram post Sunday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob,” the post said, with a reference at the end to a nickname for the rapper.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Killer Mike
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy