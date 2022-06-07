ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Innovate Bowie! 2022 - Celebrate 10 years of Bowie BIC

cityofbowie.org
 2 days ago

Innovate Bowie! was created to celebrate the growing and dynamic City of Bowie entrepreneurial ecosystem that is catalyzed by the Bowie BIC. Each year we want to bring the spotlight...

www.cityofbowie.org

cityofbowie.org

Senior Information & Resource Fair

The Center is hosting an Information and Resource Fair with a focus on empowering older adults to age well. Professionals from private industry and government agencies will be on hand to share valuable information and to answer personal questions. This exciting event will be packed full of exhibits and many activities for older adults. We welcome the public to join us on a journey of aging well … It’s okay!
BOWIE, MD
cityofbowie.org

Friday Family Fun Walk on June 10

The City is hosting a series of short fun walks on select Fridays. The first one is June 10, 6:30 p.m. at Acorn Hill Park (3209 Stonybrook Dr). Participants will walk around the community center and return to Acorn Hill Park where the book, "Bubbles in Heaven" will be read. Then children can send bubbles skyward to their loved ones. This event is free and bubbles will be provided.
cityofbowie.org

Kid's Kaboose at Bowie Railroad Museum

Join us at the Bowie Railroad Museum as we read cute stories and try our hands at fun activities. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10 with adults. Free.
BOWIE, MD
popville.com

“Peter Chang Announces His First DC Restaurant”

“Today, Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce Chang Chang, a new dual restaurant concept coming to the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington D.C this fall. The two-in-one restaurant will feature parallel dine-in and carryout services, which will function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Beyond signaling a split nature, the name Chang Chang is also a nod to the fact that there are two Changs behind the restaurant, with Peter and Lydia collaborating on all aspects of the project. The announcement of Chang Chang caps a busy spring for the celebrated chef, who in March was named as a national finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. District firm Nahra Design Group will be behind the look of the 5000 square foot space located at 1200 19th St. NW, which will include seating for 200 along with a bar and seasonal garden seating.
WASHINGTON, DC
reporterwings.com

Two Virginia credit unions to merge ahead of CEO retirement

Arlington Community Federal Credit Union in Arlington, Virginia, has agreed to merge with neighboring InFirst Federal Credit Union in Alexandria. The $431 million-asset Arlington Community said its merger with the $246 million-asset InFirst would create an institution with roughly $700 million of assets and 40,000 members across 12 branches in Virginia, Maryland and Washington. The deal is expected to close sometime in early 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

National Harbor To Hold Juneteenth Celebration With Poets, Live Music

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Metro Sales Office to Close Permanently on June 30

The Sales Office at Metro Center Station will close permanently on June 30, 2022, a change approved by the Metro Board of Directors as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. Services offered at the Sales Office—including pass sales, balance transfers, and adding SmarTrip value—are available through a variety of other sources, including:
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the kitchen floor, obviously

This rental is located at 7019 Georgia Ave NW near Dahlia St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,885 / 1br – 695ft2 – Call today to Be the First to See the New Dahlia Apartments (Takoma Park DC) The Dahlia, managed by WC Smith, EHO. Beautiful Contemporary Updates in...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
thezebra.org

Community Abounds at a Church Older Than America

Alexandria, VA – The Old Presbyterian Meeting House is a church that outlasted all of the growing pains of the young Republic, the changes wrought by population growth, by modernization in whatever form it took through centuries, and by great divisions in how Americans see themselves and others. Support...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Update on Miss Toya’s in Silver Spring

Signage is up at Miss Toya’s at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring, the former site of Eggspectation. Eggspectation, a Montreal based breakfast restaurant with locations across the world, closed back in September 2020 after 15 years in that location. Miss Toya’s is a Cajun/Creole restaurant by local chef Jeffeary Miskiri. On Monday the restaurant posted on its Instagram page that they are now hiring and according to an Instagram story by Miskiri Hospitality, the restaurant will be opening in about 30 days.
SILVER SPRING, MD
cityofbowie.org

Keeping our Faith Communities Safe Town Hall

The Interfaith Coalition of Bowie is partnering with the Bowie Police Department and local organizations to share resources on how to keep faith communities safe. As the number of troubling incidents against houses of worship continue to rise, the Interfaith Coalition of Bowie is bringing together public and private safety experts to host an in-person town hall where we will answer your questions, share tips, and demonstrate quick and easy tactics individuals can use to deter an attack or neutralize assailants.
BOWIE, MD
umd.edu

Trader Joe’s to Open in Greater College Park

Popular grocer Trader Joe’s will open a store this year on the Baltimore Avenue corridor in College Park after being recruited by partners led by the University of Maryland and the Terrapin Development Company (TDC). The grocery store, to be located on the ground floor of the Greenbelt, Md.-based...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Brazilian Bakery has Permanently Closed

Brazilian Bakery in Takoma Park has permanently closed, according to a post on the outlet’s Instagram account. “We are heartbroken to announce that yesterday was our last day in operation,” the Instagram post reads. “We are so thankful for this community and all of your love and support. We will always remember you. We are looking forward to other future endeavors and hope to see you all in the future.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
popville.com

P.F. Chang’s To Go Opened

Ed. Note: In April 2020 PF Chang’s closed after many years in Friendship Heights. “P.F. Chang’s opened its first P.F. Chang’s To Go location in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Continuing the national expansion of P.F. Chang’s To Go, the fast-casual concept provides guests with bold, authentically crafted Asian food whenever the craving hits.
WASHINGTON, DC

