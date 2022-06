Join us at City Hall on Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m. to meet the final two artists and hear their vision about the mural installation at Bowie City Gym. The Arts Committee selected the theme “social justice and diversity” for the mural. The theme for this project is taken from a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “A threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The artists submitted their initial concept and will utilize community feedback to curate updated submissions.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO