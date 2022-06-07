ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sound Off for June 7

Gas prices

I don’t understand why people blame the president for high gas prices and not the oil companies that are making record profits.

Walkable paths for students

Gulfport High students who live within one mile of the school can’t use the buses and must walk. Yet the streets are not walkable, even around the campus. Crews need to regularly mow the easements on both sides of the streets where they walk, or they must walk in the streets with traffic.

Golf carts in Ocean Springs

Can someone please do something about the golf carts in Ocean Springs? They were given the privilege to have them with stipulation not to operate them in 35 mph speed zone. I constantly see them on Government Streret, all the way to Gulf Park Estates in the 35 mph zone. I see them in subdivisions with young children driving them, and also also parents holding infants in their laps while driving.

Pro-life? I think not.

The highest death rate per capita state in the country: Welcome to Mississippi, where the governor and legislators are more concerned about their own agendas than the health and welfare of the state’s citizens. We seem to be able to give away thousands of dollars to Brett Farve in a scam but we can’t afford Medicaid expansion to keep our poorest residents alive.

Make piers a priority

Fishing is one of the oldest pastimes on Earth. Not a fisherman myself, I like watching people enjoy it. Not only are they obtaining fresh, organic, healthy food, it is a serene, calming act, and even therapy in a crazy world. In Gulfport, the public piers, which allow those who do not have boats to fish, are all still in a state of disrepair. Why? Please make our piers a priority.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.

