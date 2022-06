NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday, putting major indexes into the red for the week. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%, the Dow was down 0.4% and the Nasdaq was off 0.8%. European markets were posting bigger declines after the European Central Bank said it would start raising interest rates next month for the first time in more than a decade. That would bring Europe’s policymakers in line with other central banks like the Federal Reserve in the U.S. in making a turn away from supporting the economy with low interest rates and toward fighting inflation with higher interest rates.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO