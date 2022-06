BLANCHARD, La. - Caddo deputies cited a Blanchard woman for DUI after she drove her car on train tracks causing a major crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, a Blanchard Police officer found Jasmine Price, 26, in her car after attempting to drive on the tracks near the grade crossing at Alexander Avenue. The woman exited the vehicle and just as the officer attempted to contact KCS, a train came by crashing into the car, dragging it about a half-mile and setting it on fire.

