Tabletop Tuesday

The Steam Deck could afford me the time to revisit a game I've been meaning to play through again, Divinity: Original Sin 2. If there's a single game that I would heartily recommend to anyone asking, it's Divinity: Original Sin 2 (opens in new tab). Our pick for game of the year in 2017, don't let this game's moderate age scare you away. There are a multitude of reasons to finally pick up and play it, and here's a great one: DOS:2 has just been officially Verified for Steam Deck (opens in new tab), meaning it's met all the criteria required of it to be enjoyable on the go with Valve's handheld console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO