Tabletop Tuesday

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Demo is out now as the game approaches its full release this month of June 2022. The Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo came out at the same time as the game’s latest trailer – and it showcased one of the biggest reveals about the game since its announcement back in February. The new, fourth house that was introduced in the Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Cindered Shadows DLC, the Ashen Wolves, will also appear in the game. Thankfully they didn’t keep this fourth house behind a DLC – we’re sure that that would have caused bitter and negative reactions from fans.
