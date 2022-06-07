ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Neopolitan" Takes Summer Treats to a Whole New Level

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs taking inspiration from one of the most iconic, summer tri-flavor ice cream. Just in time for the warmer weather, the Air Force 1 Low is arriving in the popular chocolate, vanilla and...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 36 Low "Light Orewood Brown"

A new colorway has arrived for the latest Air Jordan 36 Low, this time released in a “Light Orewood Brown.”. The color scheme is a muted release that sees the low-top pair of Air Jordan 36 dressed in a light orewood brown, with anecdotes of crimson and black to highlight the black tongue and speckled shoelace. The upper features a minimal yet durable jacquard leno-weave that is reinforced by a TPU ribbon. The shoe also comes with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked on top of a Zoom Air unit underneath the forefoot for extra responsiveness and comfort. The midsole is outlined by a peach crimson color to match the Jumpman logo on the tongue while a marbled outsole rounds out the shoe.
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Nike’s N7 Collection Is Introducing a New Air Max 95

Nike’s N7 imprint – the initiative that supports Native American and Indigenous youth culture across the nation – has seen collaborations with sporing stars Lauren Schad and Kyrie Irving on sneakers that look to champion the communities they come from. Now, the N7 collection welcomes a new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Nike Air Force 1 Low#The Air Force 1 Low#The Nike Air Force
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Zen Master"

Active is one adjective that can best describe the energy of the Air Jordan 4 this year as it has already been released in a slew of striking colorways and has an array of iterations that are in line to drop in the coming months. One of the latter is the Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” which, after surfacing via early imagery at the top of 2022 has now been revealed via official images.
MICHAEL JORDAN
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"

When the holidays come around, sneaker lovers start to build up a substantial amount of excitement as Jordan Brand will typically end the year off with some retro bangers. The tradition for the brand is to always release a special Air Jordan 11 colorway whether it be a classic or a modernized variation, and this year this “Cherry” colorway seen above is getting an official launch.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end. The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

Footwear products that are intentionally designed to ward off slippery terrain typically come with bulky bodies and over-technical aesthetics, but Jordan Brand‘s ongoing Winterized flips the script in helping you be fly and protective at the same time. We’ve seen this treatment land on various silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 14, and now the Air Jordan 3 is getting its moment to be reinforced with harsh weather-ready materials.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Mars For Her" Drops Next Year: First Look

Following the Air Jordan 5's 30th anniversary in 2022, the shoe has received a ton of new colorways. Jordan Brand seems pretty eager to continue this trend in 2023, as numerous teasers have already hit the internet, hinting at what is to come. Of course, Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been able to provide many of these teasers. One of their latest ones comes in the form of a women's exclusive Air Jordan 5 called "Mars For Her."
APPAREL
WWD

Cardi B and Reebok Team for Another Collection, Inspired by ‘Enchantment’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is teaming with Reebok for another collaboration. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” is inspired by a state of enchantment and euphoria. It includes footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop The two-part collaboration includes a faux fur jacket, a two-in-one leotard, the Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker V2 in bright berry, and the rapper’s take on Reebok’s Freestyle Hi in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike’s "Mighty Swooshers" Welcome the Air Zoom Flight 95

Following the Air Max 97 silhouette joining the “Mighty Swooshers” collection, Nike has now added the Zoom Flight 95 to the exclusive squad of sneakers. The “Mighty Swooshers” collection already consists of the Dunk Low, Air Force 1, and Air Jordan 1 Low and now this mid ’90s-inspired sneaker has been brought into the group with dazzling finishes on the midsole along with a hexagonal texture on the upper armor. When looking at the finer details of the shoe, a comic book-like illustration has been introduced to the design while an actual miniature comic book cover has been attached with a hangtag.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

PSG and Jordan Brand Are Cooking Up an Air Jordan 5 Low Collaboration

Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. have a rich collaborative history of working on special projects that entail apparel and footwear. On the sneakers side, the two parties have crafted Parisian takes of the models like the Air Jordan 7, Air Jordan 6 and more, and this year the duo is reuniting to present a joint Air Jordan 5 Low.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR Arrives in a Summer-Ready "Desert Sand"

Demand for slides remains at an all-time high and with the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, YEEZY SLIDE and upcoming Adilette 22,. is doing everything it can to capitalize. In the past year there’s been a wide variety of approaches from brands to meet this demand but none seem to have as strong a grasp on it as adidas who proves to be one step ahead. Not holding back, the YEEZY FOAM RNNR has already released in a wide variety of colorways in its two year lifespan.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Driftwood"

With trends in the world of golf starting to have more streetwear sensibility and renewed cool factor, brands are starting to pour more energy into their respective fairway-ready product lines. One imprint that has been making its presence felt is Jordan Brand which has been generating a healthy amount of footwear offerings inspired by its iconic signature lineage. Up next for Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Driftwood” colorway which — after surfacing early in April has just now appeared via official imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Continues to Celebrate the Year of the Tiger With This Air Jordan 36

The latest entry in Jordan Brand‘s numbered Air Jordan series, the Air Jordan 36, has received much attention since debuting in 2021. Taking on PEs from NBA superstars such as Jayson Tatum and Luka Dončić, the Air Jordan 36 has featured many different looks. Now, in continuation with Nike’s celebration of the Year of the Tiger, it boldly carries an array of colors. It follows the Dunk High and Air Force 1 Low in utilizing this theme for 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "White/Black"

Adding to the anticipation for the latest addition to Yoon Ahn‘s collaborative relationship with. , we now have an on-foot look at the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force “White/Black.” One of two colorways set to release, the team-up celebrates ’90s basketball styling by building on the retro look of the Air Adjust Force.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy