Julian Casablancas Sells Stake in The Strokes Catalog to Primary Wave Music

When Neneh Cherry collected her Icon Award at this the Bandlab NME Awards 2022, she thanked not only the “amazing visionaries” she came up with, but also the “the new visionaries that are giving me life”. New collection ‘The Versions’ seems designed to deepen her connection with these new visionaries by recruiting 11 of them, all female, to put their own stamp on some classic Neneh-bangers. Cherry’s own vocals only appear on one track – US producer Honey Dijon’s epic house remix of ‘Buddy X’ – but her unique artistic identity, equal parts tough and tender, shines through at all times.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO