Julian Casablancas Sells Stake in The Strokes Catalog to Primary Wave Music

Click here to read the full article. Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, the company announced on Thursday, marking the latest superstar to sell the rights to their songs in the ever-hot music acquisition market.
Hypgnosis bought 100 percent of Timberlake’s copyrights on musical compositions he wrote, which includes hits such as “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Suit and Tie,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Representatives for Hypgnosis declined to share financial details regarding the sale.
Timberlake is one of the best-selling artists in pop music history, first as a member of NSYNC then afterward as a solo...
