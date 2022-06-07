ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Barenaked Ladies in concert with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket

 2 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization...

Larry Lease

5 Top Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

There are several great places to get a tasty ice cream scoop across Dallas.Lama Roscu/Unsplash. The summer heat has arrived, other than spending time at the pool or at your favorite bar, summer is the perfect time to cool off with a cone or scoop of ice cream. Don't let the current heatwave keep you from finding the perfect ice cream scoop.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Orchestra of New Spain presents Celebrating Juneteenth

Orchestra of New Spain celebrates its second year devoted to the Texas roots of Juneteenth with a range of classical music and song by Black composers.
DALLAS, TX
Power 95.9

Stunning Hotel Has Water Park & Lazy River Not Far From Texarkana

With the gas prices being so high right now, a lot of us are rethinking our summer vacation plans and staying closer to home. So how about checking out a hotel that also has a water park and lazy river? Yes, all on one property so once you are there you don't have to drive all over the place. Even better? This hotel is not far from Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Yanga

Yanga is inspired by the story of Gaspar Yanga, an African prince who was shipped to Mexico as a slave in 1570, but managed to escape. He subsequently led a band of escaped slaves to raid the authorities' caravans and eventually helped found the first free town from slavery in North America. He thus qualifies as a historic freedom fighter, which dovetails right into the all-embracing message to mankind in Beethoven's choral finale.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s The Star Is Getting These New Tenants

In 2022, The Star is home to new spots, including a southern seafood restaurant, a women’s boutique and a fine art gallery. The Star, of course, is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters that also features mixed-use retail and restaurant space. Between July 2021 and June 2022, The Star district leased more than 55,000 square feet of space to North Texas-based tenants.
FRISCO, TX
#Gin Blossoms#Toad The Wet Sprocket#Concert#Toyota Music Factory#W Las Colinas Blvd#Tx
Best Places to Eat in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX is one of the largest metropolitan cities and the second largest state in the United States. It is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country as well. With millions of visitors coming to this major city, it is not surprising that there are many hundreds of restaurants to choose from.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold just south of DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do if you won $25,000? Now, let’s preface this by omitting the cliche “pay off debt” type of answer and have a little fun with it. Example: Rent out a movie theater and host a MarioKart tournament on a Friday night in your hometown.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Little India to open Lewisville location

Little India is set to open in Lewisville. The restaurant will open at The Realm at Castle Hills, but an official opening date was not available, according to a Realm news release. The Realm is located at 4400 SH 121. Little India will be a fine-dining Indian restaurant as well as a grocery market. All meat at the restaurant will be halal, and to-go orders will be available, according to The Realm at Castle Hills website. Contact information for the restaurant is not available as of press time.
LEWISVILLE, TX
internewscast.com

Shocking Videos of Drag Event Show Kids Inside Texas Gay Bar – RedState

People tend to think of Texas as a red state and a bastion of conservatism. It is. But even in Texas, you still have radical crazy sometimes show its face. In Dallas, a gay bar hosted a “Drag the Kids to Pride” event, aimed at little kids, with even babies in attendance. Drag queens danced in front of the little children, while the kids were encouraged to give them money. Some of the kids were even invited on stage to dance with the performers.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

Dallas Architecture Forum presents Fifth Annual Frank Welch Memorial Lecture

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present Architect Wendell Burnette, FAIA, as their featured speaker, presenting The Forum's Fifth Annual Frank Welch Memorial Lecture to honor the late Frank Welch, the Dean of Texas Modernist architects, leading Dallas practitioner, and great friend of The Forum.
DALLAS, TX

