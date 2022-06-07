Barenaked Ladies in concert with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket

Little India is set to open in Lewisville. The restaurant will open at The Realm at Castle Hills, but an official opening date was not available, according to a Realm news release. The Realm is located at 4400 SH 121. Little India will be a fine-dining Indian restaurant as well as a grocery market. All meat at the restaurant will be halal, and to-go orders will be available, according to The Realm at Castle Hills website. Contact information for the restaurant is not available as of press time.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO