Historic Farm Park hosts fundraiser in Oxnard

By Tracy Lehr
 2 days ago
Oxnard Historic Farm Park volunteers host fundraiser
OXNARD, Calif. - A fundraiser that has been in the works for a while raised more than $25,000 for the Oxnard Historic Farm Park.

Historian Jeffrey Mauldhardt called it a "Raise the Farm" fundraiser.

"It is special because not just because my family has been here for 5 generations, but I know other people, too. Today I was called a Donlon, which is the first time, normally I'm called a Borchard, or a McGrath, or a Laubacher, so I'll take any one of them," he said.

About 120 people attended the event on Sunday afternoon.

Before they arrived, volunteers opened up the historic house and winery on the property.

"It means a lot because it is our opportunity to show the public that we have this acre of land with some of the oldest buildings on the Oxnard Plain and it's an opportunity to open the house the winery and show our sponsorship opportunities, and hope to get people to come back," said Mauldhart.

UC Master Gardners, including Michael Delaney, have been tending to the vineyard and native plants in full bloom.

Donations will help pay off and maintain the landmark located at 1251 Gottfried Place.

For more information visit oxnardfarmpark.org .

The post Historic Farm Park hosts fundraiser in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

Hot weather brings Central Coast residents to cooling areas

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Temperatures are expected to rise in the next few days.  It’s a nice and warm day in Santa Maria, and some went straight to the aquatics center to get a swim in.  “I come to the pool to cool off and then also to swim laps,” said Nipomo resident Jason de The post Hot weather brings Central Coast residents to cooling areas appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Avoids the Ax

Under intense pressure from Santa Barbara officials to fix its traffic problems or face the closure of its drive-thru, Chick-fil-A has successfully staved off the chopping block. The City Council voted this Tuesday to enact a new traffic management plan for the fast food restaurant rather than declare it a public nuisance, as it had threatened to do in March.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
lonelyplanet.com

A new hiking trail near Santa Barbara opens just in time for summer

Outdoor adventurers will want to head to Ventura County this summer and hike the new Ropersmith Trail to enjoy panoramic views, diverse wildlife, and the rare coastal sage scrub. The Ropersmith Trail, which opened to hikers in May, is the area’s newest trail and offers 2 miles of smooth singletrack...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Concealed Weapons Permits in Santa Barbara County?

In Santa Barbara County, 98 people are currently licensed to carry concealed weapons. Of those, four are judges. In the previous two years, 15 “concealed carry” licenses were issued: eight in 2021, and seven in 2020. Only one was issued this year. One was also revoked this year. Former private investigator Craig Case got in legal hot water for forging his expired permit to make it appear it was current.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

