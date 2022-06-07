Historic Farm Park hosts fundraiser in Oxnard

Oxnard Historic Farm Park volunteers host fundraiser

OXNARD, Calif. - A fundraiser that has been in the works for a while raised more than $25,000 for the Oxnard Historic Farm Park.

Historian Jeffrey Mauldhardt called it a "Raise the Farm" fundraiser.

"It is special because not just because my family has been here for 5 generations, but I know other people, too. Today I was called a Donlon, which is the first time, normally I'm called a Borchard, or a McGrath, or a Laubacher, so I'll take any one of them," he said.

About 120 people attended the event on Sunday afternoon.

Before they arrived, volunteers opened up the historic house and winery on the property.

"It means a lot because it is our opportunity to show the public that we have this acre of land with some of the oldest buildings on the Oxnard Plain and it's an opportunity to open the house the winery and show our sponsorship opportunities, and hope to get people to come back," said Mauldhart.

UC Master Gardners, including Michael Delaney, have been tending to the vineyard and native plants in full bloom.

Donations will help pay off and maintain the landmark located at 1251 Gottfried Place.

For more information visit oxnardfarmpark.org .

