PHOTOS – Caldwell County Lady Tigers at Sportsplex Shootout

Okay, so technically her name is Madison, but most of us know her simply as Pickle, and when you get to know her, you realize just how well the name fits her and what a special individual she is, on the field of competition and off. Her abilities on the softball field are well known and she will be headed off this fall to play for the University of Louisville after a spectacular career at Christian County High School. But, her accomplishments on the field are not all there is to this young lady, there is much more to what makes up Pickle Winkler, who is this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO