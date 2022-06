SPOKANE, Wash. — Update 1:28 p.m.: William has been located and is safe. Spokane Police are asking for help to find an 83-year-old man who is missing. William Knisley was last seen on North Division Street around the Best Buy at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Knisley is from out of state but in Spokane visiting family.

