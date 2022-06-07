Top 100 SP Ranked – Week 9

The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20) and the Chicago White Sox (26-28) takes place on Thursday afternoon. These teams alternated wins and losses in the first two matchups of the series, and on Wednesday, the Dodgers topped the White Sox 4-1. Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA) is starting for Los Angeles, while Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.39 ERA) is on the mound for Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO