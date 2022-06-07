Pre-Juneteenth Celebration planned for Saturday

A lot of memories are made around the table. Dining out isn't just about sating your appetite. It's about spending time together with family and friends. It's meeting a potential client, or a first date you're hoping to impress. We celebrate anniversaries, birthdays, get engaged... all planned around our favorite local eatery. Over the years, Shreveport has had some wonderful local oases for the discerning, (and not so discerning) palates. It was really sad when they tore down Taco Mania recently, and got us thinking about the rich history of Shreveport's dining. Here's a list of 20 local restaurants, in no particular order, from over the years that we're poorer gastronomically for them being gone.

