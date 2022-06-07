Five injured in car crash on Ave A and 3rd St

One teenager flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with severe injuries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A car crash on Avenue A and Third Street happened just after 6 p.m. Monday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a gray Toyota Highlander with four passengers was heading East on Third Street when it failed to stop at a red light.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, and three minors reportedly crashed into a 1997 gold Ford Explorer that was heading North on Avenue A.

YPD says the driver of the Explorer, a 17-year-old boy, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital with severe injuries.

The woman and the three children in the Highlander were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) for care.

The intersection was blocked off in all directions. YPD says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact YPD at 928-783-4421 or 78-crime to remain anonymous.

