Yuma, AZ

Five injured in car crash on Ave A and 3rd St

By Arlette Yousif
 2 days ago
One teenager flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with severe injuries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A car crash on Avenue A and Third Street happened just after 6 p.m. Monday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a gray Toyota Highlander with four passengers was heading East on Third Street when it failed to stop at a red light.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, and three minors reportedly crashed into a 1997 gold Ford Explorer that was heading North on Avenue A.

YPD says the driver of the Explorer, a 17-year-old boy, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital with severe injuries.

The woman and the three children in the Highlander were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) for care.

The intersection was blocked off in all directions. YPD says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact YPD at 928-783-4421 or 78-crime to remain anonymous.

The post Five injured in car crash on Ave A and 3rd St appeared first on KYMA .

kyma.com

Firefighters extinguish wheat field flames on Avenue D

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire says firefighters extinguished large flames affecting a wheat field on June 6. At about 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a brush fire on 24th Street and Avenue D. The flames were quickly extinguished as well as making sure it didn't spread to...
YUMA, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Military plane crashes in Imperial County, east of Brawley

A military airplane has crashed in Imperial County, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office confirmed to our sister station KYMA. The incident possibly occurred near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road. KYMA reached out to MCAS Yuma, who says they are aware of the crash and will provide more information later. Video taken by KYMA The post Military plane crashes in Imperial County, east of Brawley appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

33 migrants found inside van near County 9th Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a large group of migrants were found crammed in a van near County 9th Street. On Friday morning, agents were told about a smuggling attempt witnessed by cameras along the U.S./ Mexico border near County 9th Street and Levee Road.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Holtville Man, 41, Dies in Highway 78 Collision

BRAWLEY — A Holtville man died in a traffic collision at the intersection of Highway 78 and Butters Road east of Brawley on Sunday morning, June 5, according to California Highway Patrol. The 41-year-old Holtville man, whose identity was not immediately available from the Imperial County Coroner’s Office, appears...
BRAWLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 31-June 6

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 31 through June 6. 4:44 a.m.: A subject in Salton City called deputies to report that he believed his friends were being held against their will at a residence in Ocotillo Wells by a subject known to own firearms.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

YRMC on high alert after shooting threat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center says it has moved into restricted access until further notice due to a verbal threat made by a visitor. According to the Yuma Police Department, the verbal threat happened around noon Sunday. The hospital says all visitors were asked to immediately...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Migrants found in van torched a hole in the border wall to enter the U.S.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The migrants who were recently caught in a van by border patrol, torched a hole in the border wall to enter the United States, according to Yuma County Supervisor, Jonathan Lines. The manager of this date grove told us, early Friday morning, while farmers were...
YUMA, AZ
