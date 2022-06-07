ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma abortion rights fight stirs painful memories

By Matt Patterson
nondoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Editor’s note: This article about abortion rights in Oklahoma includes details about rape.) While America debates abortion rights on the state and national level, Debbie Brooks’ mind is full of dread and painful memories of an experience that ultimately led her to an abortion clinic in the mid...

nondoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Banning abortions is just the start – next the US right want to outlaw contraception

Jacky Eubanks has a fire in her belly, Donald Trump’s endorsement under her belt and the eradication of birth control on her mind. A week ago no one had heard of Eubanks, a recent college graduate who is running for a Michigan state senate seat with Trump’s seal of approval. Now the Gen Z-ealot is all over the news because of a recent interview with a Christian organisation called Church Militant, in which she promised to vote to make birth control illegal should the opportunity arise.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Independent

Karine Jean Pierre condemns ‘radical’ and ‘extreme’ Louisiana anti-abortion bill

The White House has condemned “radical” and “extreme” legislation in Louisiana that would impose prison sentences and heavy fines against abortion providers and shutter the state’s three remaining clinics if the US Supreme Court overturns the Roe v Wade decision as anticipated in the coming days.Senate Bill 342, authored by anti-abortion Democratic state senator Katrina Jackson, clarifies the state’s dozens of restrictive abortion laws to effectively outlaw all abortion care beyond the moment of “fertilization and implantation.” It makes no exception for rape or incest.Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards – who said last week that he opposes...
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

How will laws against abortion be enforced? Other countries offer chilling examples

Within the next month it is very likely the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the federal constitutional right to an abortion. When that happens, dormant trigger laws in many states will immediately go into effect and abortion will become a crime. Because abortion will be regulated at the state level, enforcement and penalties will vary greatly. Kentucky, South Dakota, North Dakota, Tennessee, South Carolina and Missouri are just some of the states that would make providing an abortion a felony, with penalties including jail time up to 20 years. Other states, too impatient to wait for the court decision, have already moved to increase penalties for either having or providing an abortion. Louisiana attempted to classify abortion as a homicide, although lawmakers there have since walked back the effort. Texas is uniquely punitive, criminalizing abortion after six weeks and incentivizing enforcement through the private sector by offering bounties of $10,000 cash to deputized ordinary citizens who can sue anyone involved in providing an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Abortion-Rights Message That Some Activists Hate

The end of Roe v. Wade would be a devastating defeat for abortion-rights advocates and the millions who support a federally guaranteed right to terminate a pregnancy. It might also be the last, best hope for Democrats seeking to mobilize a frustrated, angry electorate and maintain their slim majorities in Congress this fall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Oklahoma Legislature#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court
americanmilitarynews.com

New House bill would allow military to perform, fund abortions

On Friday, dozens of Democrat lawmakers introduced legislation to allow military medical facilities to pay for and perform abortions for troops and their dependents regardless of the status of Roe v. Wade. The MARCH for Servicemembers Act is sponsored by more than 80 lawmakers, including members of the Democratic Women’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Abortion opponents take risks by dropping exceptions for rape, incest, and the mother’s life

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. If it seems as though the anti-abortion movement has gotten more extreme in recent months, that's because it has. But it's not the first time — positions taken by both sides of the abortion debate have ebbed and flowed repeatedly in the 49 years since the Supreme Court declared abortion a constitutional right.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Guardian

‘There’s always something to be done’: how the Janes provided illegal abortions before Roe

Regardless of whether the supreme court fully overturns Roe v Wade later this month, as indicated by the majority draft opinion leaked in May, or merely allows it to be gutted at the state level, the US will continue its years-long march backwards on reproductive rights. Abortion access in the US in 2022 mirrors 1972, the year before the supreme court ensured a woman’s right to an abortion with Roe v Wade, and a time when a sparse patchwork of legalization in a few states forced many women to seek care from dubious illegal providers or dangerous at-home methods.
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

How Republicans pass abortion bans most Americans don’t want

On 10 April 2019, the Ohio legislature easily passed SB 23, a bill that banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It was a move that should have carried considerable political risk in Ohio, a state closely divided between Democrats and Republicans. There wasn’t widespread support for the bill – polling showed public opinion was nearly evenly split over the bill (a poll after the bill was passed showed a majority opposed it), John Kasich, a previous Republican governor, had twice vetoed the bill, saying it was unconstitutional, and it had stalled in the legislature for years.
OHIO STATE
The Atlantic

I Helped Women Get Abortions in Pre-Roe America

When I was 16, I helped desperate women get abortions. This was in the sliver of time between New York State’s 1970 legalization of abortion and the Roe v. Wade decision three years later, which allowed women in every state to choose whether to continue their pregnancies. I answered phones for the Women’s Abortion Project at its headquarters in a shabby, unheated meeting space of the Women’s Liberation Center, on West 22nd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy