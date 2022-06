It’s becoming difficult to put together the words to describe just what the Oklahoma Sooners are doing to opponents at this point. The Sooners’ 16-1 game one win over Texas was an absolutely incredible offensive display, something that we’ve seen from them before and yet somehow uniquely awe-inspiring. Each time they take the field, they seem to come up with a new way to amaze us as we watch arguably the most dominant team in the history of collegiate athletics. Brent Venables would agree.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO