World Food Safety Day Spotlights Global Health Threat

The global pandemic is not yet over. Public health experts suspect it will last at least another five years, but how this ongoing crisis plays out is ultimately up to us. A new report from the International Science Council (ISC), an international organization who's aim is to unite scientific bodies around the world, has laid out three scenarios that could occur by 2027. The report was written by a panel of 20 experts on public health, virology, economics, behavioral science, ethics, and sociology. While their commentary isn't an attempt to predict the future, their report helps narrow down and illustrate some of the possible...

SCIENCE ・ 23 DAYS AGO