Public Health

World Food Safety Day Spotlights Global Health Threat

By USDA Press Release
scttx.com
 2 days ago

June 7, 2022 - Imagine a global sickness that spreads faster than HIV and kills more than malaria. Foodborne illness impacts global health with over 200 diseases that have a direct link to eating food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances. Each year, 600 million people...

scttx.com

