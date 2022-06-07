Camille Rose to Host Three-day Beauté Noir Fest

Click here to read the full article.

In celebration of Juneteenth, beauty brand Camille Rose will host a three-day Beauté Noir Fest at Old Fourth Ward Park in Atlanta, highlighting Black changemakers and businesses.

The celebration, which Camille Rose founder Janell Stephens described as “Afropunk meets BeautyCon,” will consist of an honoree dinner and VIP brunch on June 16 and June 17, respectively, followed by a festival on Saturday, which will feature live music performances, vendors and a fashion show.

“​​Juneteenth is a day of importance for us,” said Stephens, in reference to the Black community. “It’s really been brought to the forefront after the George Floyd movement; people want to celebrate that day as a day of independence for us, and so I decided we need to make a big deal about it.”

Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1865, and has since been celebrated annually by people across the country to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. Through this festival, which is an extension of the brand’s inaugural 2021 Beauté Noir Honoree Dinner , Camille Rose seeks to elevate the Black community and highlight its prolific cultural contributions.

While the honoree dinner and VIP brunch are invite-only, general attendance for Saturday’s festival will be free, with a limited number of VIP ticket packages available for $200 that include two VIP entries, a three-course meal and wine bottle curated by celebrity chef Shawn Osbey, a swag bag and more.

The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m., and will feature live performances from hip-hop group Goodie Mob, DJ Toni K, Kid Saiyan, Gritz & Jelly Butter and others. There will also be a Naturals Rip the Runway fashion show, showcasing the work of local fashion designers including Alani Taylor, who counts Beyoncé among her clientele.

Attendees will be able to enjoy food and drinks while shopping for jewelry, clothing and personal care products from Black-owned and local Atlanta businesses throughout the day. Camille Rose, which is best known for its curly and natural hair products, will donate a portion of proceeds from the event to Moving in the Spirit, an Atlanta-based creative youth development program which teaches social, emotional and cognitive skills through dance.

