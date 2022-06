Hours after Joe Maddon was relieved of his managerial duties, the Los Angeles saw their losing streak extend to 13 games with a 6-5 loss at home to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings. This marks the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history. Compounding the Angels' miseries is that superstar outfielder Mike Trout was forced to leave the game with what was later announced as left groin tightness.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO