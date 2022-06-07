ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab is now open at North Florida Hospital

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital in Gainesville is celebrating the opening of a new cardiovascular lab. HCA’s...

www.wcjb.com

WCJB

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital appoints new Chief Nursing Officer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announced the appointment of Suha “Sue” DeLeon as Chief Nursing Officer. DeLeon has previously served HCA Florida in multiple capacities, including working as a medical surgical nurse at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. DeLeon is returning...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital​ hosting onsite hiring event

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital is hosting an onsite hiring event this week to fill numerous openings at the hospital. The hiring event is taking place on Wednesday, June 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the hospital, which is located at 1431 SW 1st Avenue in Ocala. During the event, the hospital’s recruits and facility leaders will be in search of candidates to fill the following open positions:
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF Health expert warns residents of possible COVID surge in the fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coronavirus cases have been increasing in North Central Florida in recent weeks. The cases are prompting health experts to advise people to start taking precautions ahead of a possible surge. Since March 11th, COVID-19 cases have made a steady increase statewide, and the Florida Department of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents share thoughts on bringing commercial flights, high-speed trains to city

Several residents from Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the city’s transportation needs. “Everyone wants to expand Ocala International Airport and their only reference is the airport in Orlando. Gainesville has an airport that accommodates commercial flights. Why don’t people use that? Everyone that has ever flown to visit us tells me that they have to make a connecting flight and it’s too expensive to fly into Gainesville. But they fly into Orlando or Tampa and rent a car. So, are people actually wanting to make our airport like Orlando’s or like Gainesville’s? Personally, I don’t fly. I have to drive all the way to Sanford if I want to take my car up north, or all the way to DeLand if I want to go visit my kids, because we have a perfectly good train station that has become a museum. I would love to board a train at an existing train station close by. I wonder if anyone is pushing to get the high-speed trains to stop here at our station in their future expansion plans. Taking a train to Orlando International Airport would probably be cheaper. I would love an Ocala stop added in their future plans to D.C.,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Blossom Butterfly Inc is having its 2nd annual Pink Fest for the media

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Blossom Butterfly Inc is hosting its 2nd annual Pink Fest for the media. This is sponsored by Celebration Pointe. This event hopes to bring awareness to all cancers while educating and uplifting the community. Several vendors will be there will educational tools and products. There will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: New vending machines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vending machines have evolved over the decades. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media introduce us to a company that wants to take vending machines to the next level. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Petition forms in support of FGC to take over Lake Shore Hospital

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A petition to hand over hospital operations to Florida Gateway College has gained attention on social media. The petition is on Floridians for Government Accountability’s Facebook page. Although, the decision is ultimately up to Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members. At their special meeting set...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Homestead Park Williston is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Homestead Park Williston is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The restaurant’s ceremonial ribbon cutting will be taking place on June 9th at 11:30 a.m. The grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 11th. Festivities include a cornhole competition, food, and live music. This event will...
WILLISTON, FL
floridapolitics.com

UF quarterback faces fine of about $375 in speeding case, based on review of similar tickets across Florida

'The judge has discretion basically to do whatever they feel like.'. Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected in a courtroom Wednesday to learn what punishment a judge might hand down if he were convicted of speeding 105 mph. A review of similar traffic cases across Florida indicates he likely would be fined a few hundred dollars and would not lose his license.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Governor DeSantis receives Alachua County bill; has yet to sign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis had some time-sensitive items added to his desk recently. The Governor received seven bills from the Florida Legislature over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. CS/HB 1493, an Alachua County bill, landed on his desk Tuesday. The Governor has until June 22, 2022,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

904 and 324: New area code selected for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s not just 904 anymore: a new area code has been selected for the Jacksonville area. The Florida Public Service Commission said the new area code will be 324 and will have the same geographic boundaries as the 904 area code, including Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park, and surrounding communities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Public Schools to hold job fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will be holding a job fair for two Gainesville elementary schools. The job fair will be for positions at Williams Elementary and Metcalfe Elementary and no registration is required. There are multiple job openings including classroom teachers, media aides, and custodial workers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Urgent care facility coming to east Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of east Gainesville are getting a new development in the area. On June 6th, community members listened to a panel that discussed rezoning a vacant area that UF Health Shands owns. This is long overdue as the area needs an urgent care facility. That is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wjct.org

We're not just the 904 anymore. Our new area code is 324.

New Northeast Florida phone numbers in the future will start with a 324 area code. With numbers using the longstanding 904 area code expected to run out in 2024, the Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the additional 324 area code for communities such as Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach and Orange Park.
FLORIDA STATE

