11 year old Miah Cerillo is one of the survivors of the Uvalde shooting. She’s the little girl who covered herself in a classmate’s blood so the shooter would think she was dead. She pre-recorded testimony for the House committee investigating the shooting. Her father testified live and called for gun control. Is it right to use a child, especially the victim of a tragedy, to push a political agenda? The Chris Krok Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

UVALDE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO