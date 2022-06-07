ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chris Krok Show: Biden Can’t Get a Grasp On This Economy!

wbap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur electric bills are going up and up, and Biden keeps lying how he’s...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Rep. Byron Donalds: Even Democrats Are Starting To Realize Biden Is The Author Of The Foolishness Happening In The U.S.

Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to President Biden claiming that under his administration, the U.S. has achieved the most robust economic recovery in modern history. “I don’t care if you’re a Democrat voter, independent voter, definitely Republican voters. They all know...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Did Putin wait until Biden became president to invade Ukraine?

DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The words Biden DID say

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
BUFFALO, NY
US News and World Report

Venezuela's Guaido to Have Call With Biden, Won't Attend Americas Summit

(Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will speak to U.S. President Joe Biden over the phone during the Summit of the Americas this week, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said on Tuesday. Guaido, who the White House recognizes as Venezuela's interim president, will...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy