A 44-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he stole a vehicle that was parked outside an auto repair shop in Dunnellon. On Monday, June 6, a male victim contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advised that his vehicle may have been stolen from an auto repair shop on S Highway 41. He stated that he delivered his vehicle to the incident location on Sunday, June 5, and he placed the vehicle’s key in the mail slot that was on the door.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO